From wintry thrillers to heartwarming festive tales, 2025's best Christmas books cater for all tastes

You may start counting down to gingerbread latte season from September, or you may shudder at the first hint of tinsel, but whatever your stance, you can't deny that the festive season is swiftly approaching now (if it hasn't already started in your house) – so it's time to pick up one of the best Christmas books of 2025.

But, Christmas doesn't mean you suddenly have to turn up the sweetness dial to sickly levels – and neither should a good Christmas book be too sweet or clichéd. That's why my team of reviewers and I put so much time and thought into bringing this diverse mix of the books we truly believe are worth you spending time with between gift shopping, parties and hosting prep.

From crime fiction and thrillers to the obligatory romantic fiction novels, heartwarming stories to a few suggestions for the children in your life, there are plenty of choices here to fill up your best Kindle or bookshelves before you open the first door of your advent calendar.

Wintry mysteries

The Christmas Clue by Nicola Upson £5.48 at Amazon UK What’s the difference between a murder-mystery evening and a real-life murder? Not much, it seems, if the party is the one run by the Pratts in a snowy English village when a parlour game turns into a hunt to discover who has beaten the cook’s sister, Miss Silver, to death. With a thread of Cluedo in the mix, this beautifully written story is full of twists and turns that make for a nostalgic and entertaining read. A Case of the Claws: Classic Tales of Feline Crime £9.25 at Amazon UK Four classic, cat-themed mysteries bring feline intrigue to the festive season, by Catherine Aird, Edmund Crispin, Patricia Highsmith and Ellis Peters. Patricia Highsmith thought cats more honest than people, but here, as they slink through shadows with dignity, mischief and menace, is that the case? The Christmas Magpie by Mark Edwards £12.09 at Amazon UK If you’re after settling down with a whirlwind festive read on a chilly night, this taut, atmospheric novella is the perfect choice. Newly settled couple Dani and Noel’s idyllic Christmas soon descends into dread as unsettling anonymous gifts turn up at their house. Alongside this, the dark story of local prisoner and murderer Lucy Newton adds tension and suspense. Fast-paced and full of surprises, it’s the perfect read for a seasonal thrill. Murder at Mistletoe Manor by F. L. Everett £6 at Amazon UK Cosy crime with a festive theme? Yes please. Just before Christmas, 12 strangers find themselves stranded at the appropriately named Mistletoe Manor country hotel, sheltering from a storm. Yet once a body has been found in one of the bedrooms, it appears that there’s a killer on the loose and no way to escape from the isolation. A contemporary ‘locked-in’ whodunnit that pairs well with mulled wine and candlelight. Bluff by Francine Toon £13.39 at Amazon UK After a secret relationship ends, Cameron returns home to Scotland for Christmas, filled with nostalgia and time to reflect. His small town hasn’t changed, but one person is missing: Joanie. She vanished a decade ago after they finished school at 18, and she can’t be found online. As Cameron investigates, it becomes clear his questions aren’t welcome, hinting at a deeper mystery. Told from both of their perspectives, it explores youthful naivety, adult choices, and how past actions can haunt us for years.

Romantic festive stories

Christmas at the Movies by Anne Marie Ryan £10.11 at Amazon UK Plumdale in the Cotswolds is a far cry from Hollywood. So it’s no surprise that when a crew comes to town to shoot a movie, things get shaken up, including Sarah and James’ marriage. Owners of the cinema, they run a film festival every December, but with Sarah close to breaking point, James knows he has to take action. Is it too little, too late? Every Christmas Eve by Emma Heatherington £9.19 at Amazon UK A heart-warming festive romance, this story follows Lou and Ben, who first fell in love as teenagers at the Ballyheaney Christmas Eve party. Years later, widower Ben returns with his daughter, determined to revive the tradition in just two weeks. Enlisting Lou’s help, the pair rediscover old memories, rekindle long-buried feelings, and face the big question – can they finally rewrite their love story beneath the Christmas lights?

Heartwarming Christmas reads

All Wrapped Up by Heidi Swain £5.48 at Amazon UK Anyone who’s ever nursed a broken heart is sure to find a kindred spirit in Clemmie. Widowed and slowly putting herself back together while she restores her cottage in Wynbridge, her life of solitude is suddenly disrupted by new friends, a sense of purpose and a potential mate in handsome vet Ash. But is she ready to fall in love again? A cosy read, full of heart-warming community spirit, just right for curling up with by a log fire. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Hayley Dunlop £9.19 at Amazon UK While it’s not your average feel-good read, there’s plenty of festive warmth alongside the emotionally charged storyline. Mally Allister sees herself as predictable, like the cheesy Christmas films. But this year, she’s doing something different by heading to her home town to recreate those trope-filled festive flicks. Can real life measure up? Let the Bells Ring Out by Milly Johnson £8.73 at Amazon UK There’s something irresistibly indulgent about a luxury train. Time slows as velvet seats beckon and brass fixtures gleam. Johnson’s newest novel is a heart-warming escapade aboard the Yorkshire Belle, a glamorous steam train. Seven strangers with secrets, hopes and sorrows board with holiday plans, but when a snowdrift halts their journey, it becomes a chance to pause, connect and discover life-changing friendships. A festive delight brimming with warmth and charm. A Merry Little Christmas by Cathy Bramley £5 at Amazon UK Merry has always dreamed of becoming a mother, and with Christmas fast approaching, she should be glowing with joy. But as her due date draws near, life takes an unexpected turn. Her husband reveals a shocking secret from his past, her once-solid friendship with Nell begins to unravel, and instead of excitement, Merry feels an overwhelming sense of fear about what’s to come. As tensions rise, both women must find a way to mend their friendship and rediscover the sparkle of the season. If you’re after a heart-warming, funny read that’s full of festive charm, A Merry Little Christmas is perfect. All Together for Christmas by Sarah Morgan £5.48 at Amazon UK Coming together for the festivities always brings a touch of family drama, but the Balfours have more than just the odd niggle to contend with. Becky is dreading the get-together, hiding a secret she can’t bring herself to share. Rosie’s whirlwind romance is losing its shine, though she’s determined to keep up appearances. And Hayley, eager to spend Christmas with the Balfours, can’t shake the fear that she doesn’t quite belong. As the season unfolds, all these hidden truths could derail the holidays, but if the siblings can finally open their hearts, this might just be their closest, cosiest Christmas yet. Christmas at the Beach Hut by Veronica Henry £8.27 at Amazon UK Lizzy has had enough of Christmas. In her family, it means doing everything: buying the presents, sorting the food, and decorating the tree while everyone else simply enjoys the fun. So this year, she escapes to her happy place: a cosy beach hut by the sea. There, she meets a cast of kindred spirits, all with their own reasons for running away, and slowly gets swept up in the magic of December by the sea. Meanwhile, back home, her family are determined to show her just how much she means to them, not just at Christmas, but every day of the year. An uplifting book that’s perfect for cosy evenings.

Christmas stories for kids

Hotel Flamingo: Frosty Fiesta by Alex Milway £5.81 at Amazon UK The fifth book in the Hotel Flamingo series – which sees young Anna still running her inherited hotel where all the guests and staff are animals – and winter has arrived at Animal Boulevard. Anna is busier than ever: not only are some guests preparing to take part in the winter games, others are preparing for hibernation and expecting a party before bedding down. But will the hotel being snowed-in spoil the fun? The Great Bear by Annie Booker £10.69 at Amazon UK Inspired by an Inuit folktale, this beautifully illustrated picture book blends mythic storytelling with a poignant environmental message. It follows a polar bear who has long guarded the Earth, now troubled by human impact on the natural world. Enter a world of snowy mountains, towering waves and deep water with debut author and illustrator Annie Booker as she captures the timeless strength and fragile beauty of the Arctic. A hopeful tale for readers aged four to eight, it encourages thoughtful reflection on our relationship with the planet. How Many Sleeps Until Christmas?! by Rebecca Patterson and Luciano Lozano £7.35 at Amazon UK Capturing the anticipation and excitement of counting down to the big day, this bright, characterful book features favourite festive activities galore. As well as lots of carol-singing, tree decorating, present (and people) wrapping and preparing for Father Christmas’ arrival, there’s a heart-warming story that’s perfect for young readers and parents to share together. Complete with gorgeous, detailed illustrations of the frenetic family, it brims with humour, warmth and joy, making every countdown moment feel truly magical.

