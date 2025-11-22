Jump to category:
Back To Top

From wintry thrillers to heartwarming festive tales, 2025's best Christmas books cater for all tastes

Handpicked by our review team, our Christmas book recommendations aren't cloying – just captivating...

A selection of the best Christmas books of 2025, laid over a photo of a golden Christmas bauble
(Image credit: Various publishers and authors)
Jump to category:
Zoe West's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
, ,
in Features

You may start counting down to gingerbread latte season from September, or you may shudder at the first hint of tinsel, but whatever your stance, you can't deny that the festive season is swiftly approaching now (if it hasn't already started in your house) – so it's time to pick up one of the best Christmas books of 2025.

But, Christmas doesn't mean you suddenly have to turn up the sweetness dial to sickly levels – and neither should a good Christmas book be too sweet or clichéd. That's why my team of reviewers and I put so much time and thought into bringing this diverse mix of the books we truly believe are worth you spending time with between gift shopping, parties and hosting prep.

Wintry mysteries

Romantic festive stories

Heartwarming Christmas reads

Christmas stories for kids

Join our book club

A screenshot of the November woman&amp;amp;home Book Club newsletter, featuring Zoe West&#039;s editors letter and a book recommended by a reader

(Image credit: Future)

If you love books, why not sign up to our monthly Book Club newsletter, with editor picks, author insights and more?

Zoe West
Zoe West
Books Editor

It’s safe to say woman&home’s Books Editor Zoe West has read a LOT of books. An avid young bookworm obsessed with the misadventures of red-haired orphan Anne Shirley, Zoe never lost her love of reading. The fact she now gets to do it as her job is a constant source of wonderment for her. Zoe regularly interviews authors, writes features, hosts live book events and presents social media reels. She also judges book prizes, which includes this year’s Theakston Crime Novel of the Year and Nero Book Awards.

With contributions from
Back To Top