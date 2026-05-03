‘I’ve still got that imposter thing’: Sheridan Smith on never feeling good enough and being grateful for every role

She's one of the nation's biggest stars, but Sheridan Smith still feels a huge amount of imposter syndrome

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Sheridan Smith attends &quot;The Cage&quot; UK Premiere at The Soho Hotel
(Image credit: Hoda Davaine/Getty Images)

Sheridan Smith is undoubtedly one of the most talented performers of her generation.

With countless exceptional roles under her belt including starring in the likes of Cilla, I Fought The Law, and currently nailing yet another brilliant character in The Cage, you might be surprised to find out the actress suffers ongoing imposter syndrome.

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Two Birds sees Sheridan take on the role of British Police Constable Izzie Cornwell, who moves to Australia for a new life after she's widowed.

The six-part mystery thriller then sees Izzie drawn into a complicated murder investigation, and then into a web of secrets and lies. The character of Izzie also has complicated relationships with her sister and daughter - something Sheridan is so good at portraying.

The series currently has no confirmed release date, but it's definitely one to look out for. Talking to Gaby Roslin, Sheridan shares that she needed to undertake combat training for the part of Izzie.

"It's so different to anything I've done before," she reveals, adding, "I'm doing motorbike lessons, I'm having gun training, combat training, so I'm having all the training."

"I'm so excited that I get to play that type of character at 44," she shares.

Sheridan has also found a lot of confidence benefits to moving back to the village she grew up in, after living in London for 28 years.

"It's been lovely," she tells Gaby, adding, "I know everyone in the village so I can do the school run with my hair stood on end and in my pyjamas, and no-one bats an eyelid."

Speaking of her relationship with her son, five-year-old Billy, Sheridan reveals, "I take him to the theatre with me when I'm in a play, and he's going to Australia with me," which is to film Two Birds.

All episodes of The Cage are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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