Sheridan Smith is undoubtedly one of the most talented performers of her generation.

With countless exceptional roles under her belt including starring in the likes of Cilla, I Fought The Law, and currently nailing yet another brilliant character in The Cage, you might be surprised to find out the actress suffers ongoing imposter syndrome.

"I've still got that imposter thing," Sheridan tells Gaby Roslin during an appearance on Magic Radio's Saturday Mornings with Gaby Roslin, when asked if she's got more confidence than she had a decade ago.

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She still feels slightly incredulous whenever she's offered a role, sharing, "My mate always tells me I'm like a competition winner, because I do still go, 'Oh my god!' when I get every job."

She does feel that this can have a positive effect on her career, helping her remember she's "always learning" and not to get complacent.

"I'm so grateful for them all [acting roles]," the actress continues, adding that a few years ago she would've turned down her latest role in ITV's Two Birds, because it would've felt too big and overwhelming for her.

"But now I'm at the point in my life where I'm like, 'yes, bring it on,'" she says of starring in the show that she's had to build up the confidence to take on.

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Two Birds sees Sheridan take on the role of British Police Constable Izzie Cornwell, who moves to Australia for a new life after she's widowed.

The six-part mystery thriller then sees Izzie drawn into a complicated murder investigation, and then into a web of secrets and lies. The character of Izzie also has complicated relationships with her sister and daughter - something Sheridan is so good at portraying.

The series currently has no confirmed release date, but it's definitely one to look out for. Talking to Gaby Roslin, Sheridan shares that she needed to undertake combat training for the part of Izzie.

"It's so different to anything I've done before," she reveals, adding, "I'm doing motorbike lessons, I'm having gun training, combat training, so I'm having all the training."

"I'm so excited that I get to play that type of character at 44," she shares.

Sheridan has also found a lot of confidence benefits to moving back to the village she grew up in, after living in London for 28 years.

"It's been lovely," she tells Gaby, adding, "I know everyone in the village so I can do the school run with my hair stood on end and in my pyjamas, and no-one bats an eyelid."

Speaking of her relationship with her son, five-year-old Billy, Sheridan reveals, "I take him to the theatre with me when I'm in a play, and he's going to Australia with me," which is to film Two Birds.

All episodes of The Cage are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.