And the winner is... Test your knowledge of Hollywood's biggest night with our ultimate Oscars quiz

With more stars than the night sky, the Oscars brings the best and brightest out each year

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A composite image showing L-R Halle Berry, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Chastain holding their oscars
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Academy Awards are Hollywood's biggest night, celebrating the biggest names and achievements in the film industry.

Having been given a nickname of the Oscars that's stuck, this year's ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 15, with the likes of Kate Hudson, Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio and British-Nigerian star Wunmi Mosaku all nominated.

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Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

Jack Slater
Jack Slater
Freelance writer

Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.


Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.

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