And the winner is... Test your knowledge of Hollywood's biggest night with our ultimate Oscars quiz

The Academy Awards are Hollywood's biggest night, celebrating the biggest names and achievements in the film industry.

Having been given a nickname of the Oscars that's stuck, this year's ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 15, with the likes of Kate Hudson, Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio and British-Nigerian star Wunmi Mosaku all nominated.

While many tune in for the fashion and glamour, sometimes the drama at the ceremony eclipses that of the dramas shown on the big screen. Who could forget Will Smith's infamous slap of 2022? Or the year La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner?

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From these scandals to more, test your knowledge of Oscars history...

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