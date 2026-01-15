2016 is the internet's latest nostalgia trip - but how much do you really remember?
It was a truly eventful year - and the world is reminiscing a decade on
Are you feeling the 2016 nostalgia? We're just weeks into 2026 and the internet is looking back 10 years, with reminiscing on the happenings of 2016 and sharing decade-old throwbacks emerging as the social media trend of the moment this week.
With the concept of 2026 being the new 2016 trending in full force, you might be wondering why the long-gone year is getting so much airtime.
Put simply, it's all about nostalgia and looking back to the countless cultural goings on of 2016. It was the golden age of social media, pop culture and music in so many ways. From Leonardo DiCaprio finally winning an Oscar and Stranger Things making its debut on our screens to Beyonce releasing her iconic Lemonade album and a monarchy-changing royal romance beginning - plus so much more.
So, how much do you recall when it comes to 2016 and the moments that made it so memorable? Take our quiz and find out!
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
