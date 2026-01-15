2016 is the internet's latest nostalgia trip - but how much do you really remember?

It was a truly eventful year - and the world is reminiscing a decade on

Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News
Actors Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo attend the premiere of &quot;Stranger Things&quot; at Mack Sennett Studios on July 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Are you feeling the 2016 nostalgia? We're just weeks into 2026 and the internet is looking back 10 years, with reminiscing on the happenings of 2016 and sharing decade-old throwbacks emerging as the social media trend of the moment this week.

With the concept of 2026 being the new 2016 trending in full force, you might be wondering why the long-gone year is getting so much airtime.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

TOPICS
Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.