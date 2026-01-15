2016 is the internet's latest nostalgia trip - but how much do you really remember?

Are you feeling the 2016 nostalgia? We're just weeks into 2026 and the internet is looking back 10 years, with reminiscing on the happenings of 2016 and sharing decade-old throwbacks emerging as the social media trend of the moment this week.

With the concept of 2026 being the new 2016 trending in full force, you might be wondering why the long-gone year is getting so much airtime.

Put simply, it's all about nostalgia and looking back to the countless cultural goings on of 2016. It was the golden age of social media, pop culture and music in so many ways. From Leonardo DiCaprio finally winning an Oscar and Stranger Things making its debut on our screens to Beyonce releasing her iconic Lemonade album and a monarchy-changing royal romance beginning - plus so much more.

So, how much do you recall when it comes to 2016 and the moments that made it so memorable? Take our quiz and find out!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors