Prince William and Princess Catherine finish the year sharing special, never-before-seen photos - no 12 is our favourite

Bidding farewell to 2025, Prince William and Princess Catherine shared 12 never-before-seen moments from the year with their social media followers.

It’s not known if the Wales family spent New Year’s at their new ‘forever home’, Forest Lodge, or with other members of the Royal Family at Sandringham, where they might be taking part in the unusual game that could leave some of the royals “huffy” each year.

However they saw out the year, the couple were clearly feeling reflective as they shared some unseen highlights from their year, captioning the post, 'Some unseen favourites from 2025'. The heart-warming photos caught special moments of the Prince and Princess of Wales, with appearances from their eldest son, Prince George, and King Charles.

Some highlights from the selection of photos show the lighter, fun side of the family as they carry out their duties – we particularly love the last image, which shows Prince William thoroughly enjoying himself at the Welsh Guard Christmas party at the Combermere Barracks.

Another favourite is the shot from June this year (number seven in the slideshow), King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince William are caught enjoying a candid moment together behind the scenes of the annual summer birthday parade for the monarch.

The photos, organised chronologically and covering a standout moment for each month of the year, start with William and Catherine lighting candles on Holocaust Memorial Day in January during a service in London.

It was at this appearance that William revealed he and Catherine had started to think about having more serious talks with their children. Per Hello!, William said at the time, 'George is getting to the age where he's starting to understand things. So, it's getting interesting to talk to him about what happened.'

In February, the Princess of Wales is seen during a visit to the women's prison HMP Styal to meet former and current inmates who had received support from Action for Children, for which she is a royal patron.

Following months include Catherine attending the Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade for the first time since 2023, and being all smiles as she uses binoculars to check out the nature and wildlife at the Isle of Mull and Iona.

(Image credit: Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

May's photo included Prince George's surprise appearance at the VE Day commemorations, a moment which delighted royal fans at the time.

woman&home's royal editor Emma Shacklock said that George's appearance showed he was following in his parents' footsteps, despite likely being overwhelmed.

She said, 'We have to remember that Prince George is still just 11 years old and so for him, an appearance like this one is still something he’ll probably be getting used to. He showed such maturity and empathy at the VE Day Tea Party and is clearly following in his parents’ footsteps and learning the royal ropes from them. This is so important for him as he prepares for his future role as King.'

Other highlights include the Princess of Wales presenting the Wimbledon men’s single’s trophy to Jannik Sinner.

These unseen moments weren’t the only things shared - as the midnight hour approached on December 31, the couple posted a message full of even more moments.

Sharing a plethora of clips and photos, the caption read, “Happy New Year to everyone around the world! Thank you for a brilliant 2025 and looking forward to 2026!”