Prince George's festive visit with Prince William made quite an impression - this was 'one of the nicest things' about it

Prince George and Prince William have made several father-son appearances over the years but their latest might just be the most heart-warming of all. Mirroring a visit the Prince of Wales made with his late mother Princess Diana 32 years ago, he and George went to The Passage's St Vincent's centre in London.

William has been Patron of the homelessness charity since 2019 and has described how his first visit in 1993 "left a deep and lasting impression" on him. Now George has followed in his father's footsteps and helped volunteers and members of staff to prepare Christmas lunch.

According to Mick Clarke, The Passage's Chief Executive, there was one aspect of the royal's visit that really stood out as "one of the nicest things". Like his dad, George was utterly "relaxed" and himself throughout his time there, making it feel like "a family".

Reflecting upon what it was like having George and William helping in the centre's kitchen, Mike said, "Again, that was absolutely lots of banter. William was doing the sprouts, putting them into big trays because they were going to be steamed. George was doing Yorkshire puddings and things. And there is a lovely image that captures myself, Claudette [Head Chef] and the two of them. It's just beautiful. And for me, it just shows how relaxed William is."

"He's always very relaxed at The Passage. It always kind of feels like a family, really. But it also, I think, shows how relaxed George was. And I think that was one of the nicest things," he added.

The Chief Executive also said the 12-year-old was "well up for it" when he was told about the different things that he could help with. In this respect, he was "very much like his dad" and he "just wanted to crack on".

Photos from the visit really do show how "relaxed" Prince George was and the Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram account also shared a post depicting William's first visit with Princess Diana and this new one. Not only that, but the final snap also included a peak at the royal's signatures in the visitor book - Diana in 1993, William in 1993 and now George in 2025.

For Mike this moment "felt full circle" and it's clear that the Prince of Wales is continuing his mother's legacy. The Passage supports people who are experiencing, or are at risk of experiencing, homelessness in London and provide services and advocate for those who feel they aren't heard, to bring about systematic change.

Working to end homelessness is one of the causes the future king champions most as a senior royal and he launched his Homewards programme in 2023 and is also Patron of Centrepoint.

In his first interview as Prince of Wales, William discussed how a visit to Centrepoint made him think about when he would bring George, Charlotte and Louis to a homeless organisation.

He resolved that it would be when he could "balance it with their schooling" and explained how it's the "right thing to do" to "expose the children, at the right stage, in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding" of homelessness.

"They [will] grow up knowing that actually, do you know what, some of us are very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we can to help others improve their lives," William declared.