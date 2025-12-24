Prince Louis's iconic carol service moment is something we'll probably never witness again - but it still makes me smile

Just like the King’s speech on Christmas Day, the Princess of Wales’s carol service has become a festive TV tradition many people look forward to every December. Together at Christmas airs on Christmas Eve on ITV, but it was filmed back on 5th December at Westminster Abbey and the theme of the 2025 service was love in all its forms.

It’s no surprise that Princess Catherine was joined by plenty of her own loved ones, including Prince William and their three children. Prince Louis attended Together at Christmas for the first time in 2023 and provided one of the most hilarious carol service moments to date: the candle blowing incident.

Prince Louis leaning over and dramatically blowing out Charlotte’s candle as they left the Abbey was captured in pictures that never fail to make me smile.

(Image credit: Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

From Catherine’s widened eyes and shocked smile, to Charlotte’s giggles and Louis’s obvious delight, it’s a snapshot of Christmas - albeit not exactly the one his parents intended. The festive season is all about family and children having fun, perhaps making a mess or playing jokes on each other is all part of this.

Prince Louis’s cheeky personality was on full display and reminded everyone that he is a child after all, though a very well-known one. Of course, the carol concert is a poignant event that gives thanks and that’s incredibly important, though no-one could begrudge the then-five-year-old just being himself in a brief moment at the end.

"Louis is still hugely playful, even blowing out his sister’s candle, but the expression on Charlotte’s face is one of shared fun and total indulgence here,” body language expert and author Judi James told woman&home.com at the time.

(Image credit: Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She added, “Charlotte will happily step in to check her two brothers’ behaviour at formal events and the fact that she was smiling suggests Louis has gone past his super-playful stage and now keeps his fun within limits."

Now he’s seven and has attended a lot more high-profile royal occasions, observing how his older siblings behave and there’s been an understandable shift in his approach. I didn’t spot any humorous antics from Louis during the 2025 Together at Christmas service and I suspect that his days of being mischievous in public might be behind him.

We still saw plenty of personality from the young Prince at the concert, including his obvious adoration for his mum as they locked eyes whilst holding their candles.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

He’s just more grown-up and probably a bit more aware of the public’s attention than he was when he blew out Charlotte’s candle - or when he covered Catherine’s mouth with his hand at the Jubilee Concert in 2022.

Louis behaved impeccably at the Princess of Wales’s service this year and joined his siblings in hanging a paper chain on the Connection Tree at Westminster Abbey. Prince George, Charlotte and Louis all wrote their names on their chain link and it reminded me of 2024, when they placed handwritten notes on the Kindness Tree.

"Thank you for Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me," Prince Louis declared in his, perhaps referring to the Middletons. Whether intentionally or not (though I think it’s likely another cute tribute to Carole), he wore a blue and green tartan tie to the service this December that perfectly matched his grandmother’s coat.