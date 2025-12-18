Prince William and Catherine's Christmas card photo 2025 might be their most personal yet - here's what I noticed straight away

Finally, it’s here! I’m surely not the only one who’s been eagerly awaiting the release of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s 2025 Christmas card photo ever since the King and Queen shared theirs a few weeks ago. This annual picture is a festive tradition and although William and Catherine’s Christmas photos are always family-oriented, I was struck by how personal this year’s is.

Snapped by photographer Josh Shinner, who also captured George’s 2025 birthday picture, it shows William, Catherine and their children sitting together in a sea of daffodils. It was taken back in April in Norfolk and whilst it’s not Christmassy, the setting couldn’t be more perfect.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography by Robert Jobson | £6/$8.02 (Was £10.99/$14.70) at Amazon Now featuring an exclusive new chapter, this best-selling biography of the Princess of Wales is a must-read for royal fans and would make a great gift. It sets out to discover what has made Kate the woman she is today and delves beyond the headlines.

Prince William previously said he and Catherine "love" Norfolk and "it feels like home" to them. The informality and intimate nature of the 2025 Christmas card photo ties in with this as it depicts the Waleses in their happy place - just a regular family.

From Charlotte lovingly resting her head on her dad’s shoulder, to the outfits, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Christmas snap is all about family, unity and love. All of them are in the same colour palette of earthy green and blue and William, George and Louis are wearing almost identical mid-blue jeans.

Catherine and her sons are also all in shirts with jumpers layered over the top and Prince George’s gilet complements the chocolate brown tone of her knitwear. None of these items will have been chosen at random and the amount of careful outfit and colour mirroring creates a sense of a strong family unit, all in sync.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Since the Princess of Wales’s return to public life following the completion of her cancer treatment, she and Prince William have focused on putting their family first whilst still undertaking their royal duties. On the Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveler, the future King declared, "Getting the balance of work and family life right is really important, because for me, the most important thing in my life is family."

Unlike some previous Christmas card photos which have been taken in a studio, the 2025 picture is much more personal and reminds us that they are, after all, a family. They’ve been through so much in recent years and spending time together is something they hugely prioritise.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Prince and Princess of Wales generally clear their diaries during school holidays and just a few weeks ago, Catherine’s Together at Christmas carol service celebrated "love in all its forms".

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Waleses’ love for each other couldn’t be clearer in their Christmas card photo and gives us a brief glimpse into their lives away from the grandeur of royal events like Trooping the Colour and State Banquets.

I also love that the picture was taken in spring - a time of renewal, hope and new beginnings. They could’ve chosen any picture for their card, including a wintery one, but it seems apt that it was an April photo as this year has been momentous for Catherine after her tough 2024.

Nature was her "sanctuary" whilst she was receiving cancer treatment and it’s still incredibly important to her now. She, Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis will soon be heading back to Norfolk where they’ll celebrate Christmas at Sandringham House, once again surrounded by nature and family.