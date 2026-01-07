Prince George at the centre of 'really big transition' for Wales family as 'change is on the horizon'

The last four years have been full of immense changes and challenges for the Wales family and there’s another one edging closer. Prince George is at the heart of it and whilst royal expert Katie Nicholl believes he’s "more than ready" to face another life upheaval, it will still be a huge "transition" for him, his parents and siblings.

We all know how fast time flies and on 4th July 2026 George will finish his final ever term at Lambrook, before starting at his next school in September.

"George’s new school will be a really big transition for them as a family," Katie explained. "Change is on the horizon, but this is a family that has not been afraid of change. I think George will be more than ready for this next stage. I know the couple have looked at independent day schools, but I think George is likely to go to a boarding school, like William and Kate did."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival by Robert Jobson | £9.82/$13.31 (Was £22/$29.81) at Amazon Covering everything from the Sussexes' exit from royal life, to the scandals surrounding the former Prince Andrew, and the tragic death of Princess Diana, this is a comprehensive and fascinating read. Author Robert Jobson meticulously researched to bring readers the story behind the headlines.

She predicts he’ll attend either William or Kate’s former boarding schools - Eton in Berkshire, which is boys only, and Marlborough in Wiltshire, which is co-educational. So far, the Prince and Princess of Wales have steered away from royal tradition and chosen co-ed schools for George, Charlotte and Louis, though Eton is closer to their new "forever home" Forest Lodge.

Katie went on to tell OK!, "William and Kate will have spent a lot of time making this choice. They will have very much involved George in the decision, and will be making sure the school can give him the best start in life, for his future."

Even though it’s "really important" to them both that their son has as "ordinary a secondary school life as he possibly can" for someone who’s second in the royal line of succession, it’s still going to be a big wrench for them, Charlotte and Louis.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"They’ve always been so close," Katie said. "In their young lives, the children have moved from London to Windsor, had the transition when their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II died, and coped with their mother’s illness. They have been through a lot at a young age, but they are probably very resilient."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I think they are very secure in their home life and that George is probably very excited about this next stage. And that’s full credit to William and Kate," she added.

Prince George has already reportedly been getting a taste of life as a boarder, perhaps to help inform the decision he and his parents will make. In The Windsor Legacy: A Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival, royal author Robert Jobson claimed that the 12-year-old royal wanted to spend weekdays living at Lambrook School.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to him, once the Princess of Wales received the "all-clear" amidst her cancer treatment, she and William "made a big call" and allowed this.

"At twelve, he is growing up fast and, at his own request, became a weekly boarder at Lambrook School," Robert claimed, adding, "He stayed there from Monday to Friday, living among his friends, and went home for weekends, a balance between independence and family."

This experience will have helped him get used to the idea of boarding school, which might make the "big transition" a little less daunting for George if he does attend a secondary school like Eton or Marlborough where he’d be living away from home.