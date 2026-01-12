Are you a Meghan Markle fan? Quiz yourself on the Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle has been a divisive figure in the royal world ever since she and Prince Harry announced they were stepping back from their duties, six years ago in January 2020.

Since departing from their roles in the British monarchy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a home in Montecito, California, where they're raising their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

And following the news that Prince Harry will be paying a visit to the UK for the Invictus Games this summer, it's thought that Meghan could make her long awaited return with him.

But how much do you know about the Duchess of Sussex? Quiz yourself on her life and career to see how much of a fan you truly are.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors