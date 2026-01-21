Princess Lilibet follows in cousin Prince Louis's footsteps as Meghan gives her special credit

Princess Lilibet has been given a special shout-out by Meghan on Instagram and besides being adorable, it also shows just how much she and Prince Louis have in common. The royal cousins live on opposite sides of the pond and it’s thought they haven’t even met each other in person, but it seems Lili and Louis are both pros behind the camera.

Jumping on the ‘2026 is the new 2016’ trend in her own way, Meghan posted a black and white video of her and Harry dancing in their garden, recreating the romance of the year they began dating. You’d be forgiven for thinking a professional was recruited for the filming but the caption revealed that four-year-old Lilibet shot this clip.

She’s following in her 7-year-old cousin’s footsteps here and her skills remind me of the picture Louis took of Kate for World Cancer Day last year.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography by Robert Jobson | £6/$8.03 (was £10.99/$14.71) at Amazon Now featuring an exclusive new chapter, this fascinating biography of the Princess of Wales was meticulously researched. Author Robert Jobson spoke to sources both on and off the record and sets out to discover how Catherine became the woman she is today.

Once again, you’d never have known it was taken by a child if the proud mum hadn’t shared this detail in the caption. It showed the Princess of Wales standing in the middle of woodland with her arms outstretched, appreciating the peace and quiet. She’s spoken a lot in recent months about how calming and healing she finds being out in nature, and how it was her "sanctuary" during her cancer treatment.

Although the picture wasn’t black and white like Lilibet’s video, it was similarly artistic, with the light streaming through the trees. Given how young both cousins are, the posts are remarkable and the public credits suggest that they’re being encouraged in their hobby by their parents.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Both Meghan and Kate are clearly keen to showcase Lilibet and Louis’s work and the Princess of Wales is known for her own photography skills. She’s taken plenty of famous royal photos, including Queen Camilla’s Country Life cover.

The mum-of-three has also been dubbed an "amazing photographer" by professional Matt Porteous, who once said that she will "always point us in the right direction for light and backdrops". The Duchess of Sussex is also very into photograph-taking and is used to being filmed thanks to her successful acting career.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Princess Lilibet and Prince Louis’s shared hobby seems to be inspired by their mothers, as is another activity they have in common - baking! Meghan has shown snippets of her and Lili making strawberry-topped bagels for Valentine’s Day and in 2025, she and Prince Archie helped bake raspberry thumbprint cookies for the crew and audience of The Drew Barrymore Show.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, Kate assisted Prince George, Charlotte and Louis with making cupcakes for a Platinum Jubilee street party in 2022. Louis was also apparently inspired by baking when it came to his first word too, with his mum telling Mary Berry, "One of Louis' first words was 'Mary' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf."

He and Lilibet would likely have a lot of fun together if they were on the same side of the Atlantic. The Princess has only been to the UK once since she was born and a source has told The Sunday Times that Harry is eager to show her and Archie more of his home country.

"His desire is to show his kids where he grew up and the UK. If security is sorted, he’ll want to sit down and think about what does that look like? How should we show up? We’d all hope for and love that to happen," they declared.