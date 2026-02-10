Is Zara Tindall your favourite royal? See how much you know about her with our quiz

She's the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, a silver Olympic medallist, a mother, wife, and one of our favourite royals to take style inspiration from - especially when it comes to her Fairfax & Favor favourites.

Are you a Zara fan? How much do you know about her? Take our quiz and find out!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors