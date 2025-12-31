How much do you know about the royals and their pets? Take our quiz
From pooches to reptiles, the royals have had plenty of four-legged friends
The royals are just like us when it comes to pets - they adore their four-legged friends and there's plenty of furry family members, past and present, who have made history in The Firm.
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love of corgis is synonymous with her memory and floppy-eared pups are key members of the Wales family - but how much do you really know about the royals and their pets?
Take our quiz and find out!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.