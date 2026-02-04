Take our royal pets quiz as Kate Middleton confirms new furry family member

The royals, just like anyone else, adore their furry friends. Whether it's corgis, spaniels or horses, their four-legged companions have always been a huge part of the lives of the members of the Royal Family.

Recently, Kate Middleton confirmed that the Wales family have welcomed an eight-month-old puppy into their midst - to live alongside their five-year-old cocker spaniel, Orla.

How much do you know about the royals and their pets? Take our quiz and try to get 10/10.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

