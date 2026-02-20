The Royal Family's history with the BAFTAs goes way back - take our quiz and see how much you know

The star-studded awards are a highlight of the year and they have a surprising amount of links with the royals

Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 with a W&amp;H quiz of the day roundel over the top of the picture
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Every February we look forward to the BAFTAs and can't help scouring the red carpet hoping for another royal appearance. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been multiple times in the past and there have been several other members Royal Family who've had links with the awards over the years. There have even been several royal-focused films who've scooped a prestigious prize too.

Are you a BAFTA fan? How much do you know about the awards' royal connections? Take our quiz and find out!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

TOPICS
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.