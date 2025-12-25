How much do you know about the royals and their Christmas traditions? Quiz yourself!

The Royal Family is just like any other when it comes to Christmas time - they have their special traditions they repeat year after year.

Whether it's their Christmas Day walk to church, the King's annual speech, the food they enjoy, or the way they exchange presents, the royals have customs and celebrations that have made their Christmases special for decades.

Test yourself on the royals and their festive traditions with our quiz - can you get full marks?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors