How well do you know classic Christmas carols? Test your festive lyric knowledge with our quiz

Are you clued up on all the lyrics to the world's favourite Christmas carols?

'Tis the season to have a sing-song - and with the Princess of Wales's annual Together At Christmas carol concert airing tonight, it's time to test yourself on how well you know those words.

Can you get 10/10 on our Christmas carol lyrics quiz?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors