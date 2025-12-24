How well do you know classic Christmas carols? Test your festive lyric knowledge with our quiz
'Tis the season to sing carols!
Are you clued up on all the lyrics to the world's favourite Christmas carols?
'Tis the season to have a sing-song - and with the Princess of Wales's annual Together At Christmas carol concert airing tonight, it's time to test yourself on how well you know those words.
Can you get 10/10 on our Christmas carol lyrics quiz?
