Do you watch The Grinch every festive season? Test your knowledge on this much-loved antihero

Whether you love the 2000 movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2018's The Grinch film or the original Dr Seuss book, the story of the Grinch is a classic tale. After years of seeing the Whos rejoicing and celebrating every Christmas Day, it finally gets too much and the Grinch decides something has to be done.

His devious plan? To dress up as Santa and steal everything before they wake up. It's a story that's unforgettable, but how well do you really know it? Do you know your stuff when it comes to this festive favourite?

Test your Grinch knowledge with our quiz and try to get 10/10!

