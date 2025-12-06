I don't do Christmas jumpers, but Fearne Cotton's nostalgic, understated style has instant appeal

I love Christmas. But there's one part that fills me dread - Christmas jumpers. Give me fair isle style any day, but naff Xmas jumpers, no thanks.

And that's simply because as a busy mum of three, I rarely get the opportunity to get dressed up, so when I do I want to make the most of it.

That said, I love a sprinkle of festive in my winter wardrobe – ideally a subtle nod wrapped up in something very comfortable. And when I saw Fearne Cotton dancing around her house in this gorgeous Santa Baby sweatshirt, I experienced a very unfamiliar feeling of wanting a Christmas jumper. The casual feel and comfort of a sweatshirt, elevated by the vibrant red nod back to Eartha Kitt's classic 50's Christmas song 'Santa Baby' ticked all my festive fashion boxes.

Fearne's post very much echoed my own sentiments about winter, as she twirled around her house, she covered the video with text that read 'Go wherever the wind takes you'. And then followed up in the caption with 'In this weather... it's to bed thanks'.

Based on what I could see, it's not just her outfit that has appeal, Fearne has clearly been paying attention to cosy home accessories, with the most beautiful tree, candles and a bed that look unbelievably comfortable.

Fearne is known for her individual style, and I can't wait to see what other festive-inspired outfits she has lined up for the next few weeks.

