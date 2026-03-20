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Sienna Miller's Fair Isle jumper confirms it's not too warm for cosy knitwear quite yet

She just posted on Instagram for the first time since 2017

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Sienna Miller seen on May 30, 2019 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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There's hardly ever posting on social media, and then there's Sienna Miller.

Until today, she's only ever added one image to Instagram, which was way back in 2017. And since she's one of our favourite sources of style inspiration, you can bet we were excited to see her back on the 'gram!

She shared a photo of her baby bump, and she looked super cosy in a Fair Isle jumper and knitted beanie hat. Call me a genius, but after looking closely at the pattern, I'm convinced it's the DiorAlps Sweater, which can be yours for a whopping £1,550. Worth a space on the grid indeed.

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Shop Sienna's look

Team your Fair Isle jumper with jeans and loafers for the perfect spring outfit for those gloriously sunny yet chilly days. You'll certainly be in good company - aside from Sienna, Claudia Winkleman and the Princess of Wales are firm fans of a Fair Isle knit, too, so you can rest assured it's not something that's going to go out of style before next winter.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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