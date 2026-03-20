There's hardly ever posting on social media, and then there's Sienna Miller.

Until today, she's only ever added one image to Instagram, which was way back in 2017. And since she's one of our favourite sources of style inspiration, you can bet we were excited to see her back on the 'gram!

She shared a photo of her baby bump, and she looked super cosy in a Fair Isle jumper and knitted beanie hat. Call me a genius, but after looking closely at the pattern, I'm convinced it's the DiorAlps Sweater, which can be yours for a whopping £1,550. Worth a space on the grid indeed.

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Even though it's been sunny this week, there is a chill in the air, and the good news is there are still plenty of Fair Isle knits to choose from on the high street. Oh, and since spring has technically now sprung, you can actually find some particularly good bargains in the sale, so it's a brilliant time to be shopping our forever favourite style of knit, the Fair Isle jumper.

A post shared by Sienna Miller (@siennathing) A photo posted by on

Shop Sienna's look

Team your Fair Isle jumper with jeans and loafers for the perfect spring outfit for those gloriously sunny yet chilly days. You'll certainly be in good company - aside from Sienna, Claudia Winkleman and the Princess of Wales are firm fans of a Fair Isle knit, too, so you can rest assured it's not something that's going to go out of style before next winter.