Sienna Miller's Fair Isle jumper confirms it's not too warm for cosy knitwear quite yet
She just posted on Instagram for the first time since 2017
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There's hardly ever posting on social media, and then there's Sienna Miller.
Until today, she's only ever added one image to Instagram, which was way back in 2017. And since she's one of our favourite sources of style inspiration, you can bet we were excited to see her back on the 'gram!
She shared a photo of her baby bump, and she looked super cosy in a Fair Isle jumper and knitted beanie hat. Call me a genius, but after looking closely at the pattern, I'm convinced it's the DiorAlps Sweater, which can be yours for a whopping £1,550. Worth a space on the grid indeed.Article continues below
Even though it's been sunny this week, there is a chill in the air, and the good news is there are still plenty of Fair Isle knits to choose from on the high street. Oh, and since spring has technically now sprung, you can actually find some particularly good bargains in the sale, so it's a brilliant time to be shopping our forever favourite style of knit, the Fair Isle jumper.
A post shared by Sienna Miller (@siennathing)
A photo posted by on
Shop Sienna's look
Exact match
Got the cash to splash? Sienna's jumper is a luxurious mix of alpaca, wool and cotton, and that Fair Isle design is super distinctive. It's a motif that was "inspired by the winter sports universe" - perhaps you have a skiing trip planned that this might work for?
Editor's pick
Mint Velvet has been on a roll for months now, and this cream and black jumper is my favourite of all the ones I've found. When the temperature picks up, wear it slung over your shoulders instead.
British clothing brand Brora is Claudia Winkleman's go-to for Fair Isle jumpers, but a cardigan offers a spring-ready alternative. Wear this open over a T-shirt in place of a jacket this spring.
Team your Fair Isle jumper with jeans and loafers for the perfect spring outfit for those gloriously sunny yet chilly days. You'll certainly be in good company - aside from Sienna, Claudia Winkleman and the Princess of Wales are firm fans of a Fair Isle knit, too, so you can rest assured it's not something that's going to go out of style before next winter.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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