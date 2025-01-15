Claudia Winkleman's exact jumper is by one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands - and it's now 40% off
The Traitors host has got another new knit we need
Happy 53rd birthday to Claudia Winkleman! And how is she celebrating her big day? By gracing our screens in another magnificent episode of The Traitors, of course.
Another new week of the show means more covetable Claudia Winkleman outfits, and truly this one is outstanding. She and stylist Sinead McKeefry paired a pleated kilt-style midi skirt with the boots of the series (these beauties by Bottega Veneta), adding a super cosy Fair Isle knit for good measure.
The latter is by Scottish brand Brora, which also happens to be a favourite of the Princess of Wales. Made from 100% lambswool, it has to be just about one of the best wool jumpers money can buy, and the good news is Fair Isle isn't just for the festive season. We've got plenty more wintry weather to come, and this will look effortlessly chic with jeans even when spring has sprung, so it's worth parting ways with your hard-earned cash. Oh, and the really good news is it's reduced - from £249 to a much more affordable £155 - in the John Lewis sale. Unmissable, really...
Shop Claudia's look
Exact match
Featuring a beautiful Fair Isle pattern across the neckline and cuffs, this black jumper is an easy way to elevate your winter capsule wardrobe. It's also available here on the Brora website for the same price if sizes run low at John Lewis. Brora does similar wristwarmers to Claudia's too. You'll be reaching for this every winter for years.
Editor's pick
I love Nobody's Child knitwear, and this jumper has completely sold out in the pink version, so classic black will no doubt fly off the virtual shelves too. Fair Isle is a knitting technique named after one of the Shetland Islands in case you've always wondered.
This skirt by French clothing brand is such a chic way to pay homage to Claudia Winkleman. The asymmetric hemline is perfection, and as well as knitwear, it will look so chic teamed with a simple white tee and your most comfortable trainers.
Exact match
If you've got the cash to splash, these black leather boots are THE way to copy Claudia's Traitors 2025 style. Aren't they amazing? There's no danger of cold toes in these bad boys! Our Fashion Writer Molly Smith just found the most amazing H&M lookalike if they're a lot more than you wanted to spend....
Claudia certainly isn't the only famous fan of Brora. Both Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa have worn their pieces on many occasions. Most memorable has to be this Fair Isle knit on Kate - pictured above in 2021 - and also her pink gingham blouse, which has restocked since the royal wore it, and would be perfect to fit with the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025.
It's one of several Scottish brands Claudia has worn on the show so far, including Johnstons of Elgin and Barrie, which is appropriate give the castle's stunning location.
Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
