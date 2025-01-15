Claudia Winkleman's exact jumper is by one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands - and it's now 40% off

Happy 53rd birthday to Claudia Winkleman! And how is she celebrating her big day? By gracing our screens in another magnificent episode of The Traitors, of course.

Another new week of the show means more covetable Claudia Winkleman outfits, and truly this one is outstanding. She and stylist Sinead McKeefry paired a pleated kilt-style midi skirt with the boots of the series (these beauties by Bottega Veneta), adding a super cosy Fair Isle knit for good measure.

The latter is by Scottish brand Brora, which also happens to be a favourite of the Princess of Wales. Made from 100% lambswool, it has to be just about one of the best wool jumpers money can buy, and the good news is Fair Isle isn't just for the festive season. We've got plenty more wintry weather to come, and this will look effortlessly chic with jeans even when spring has sprung, so it's worth parting ways with your hard-earned cash. Oh, and the really good news is it's reduced - from £249 to a much more affordable £155 - in the John Lewis sale. Unmissable, really...

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert /Euan Cherry)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudia certainly isn't the only famous fan of Brora. Both Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa have worn their pieces on many occasions. Most memorable has to be this Fair Isle knit on Kate - pictured above in 2021 - and also her pink gingham blouse, which has restocked since the royal wore it, and would be perfect to fit with the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025.

It's one of several Scottish brands Claudia has worn on the show so far, including Johnstons of Elgin and Barrie, which is appropriate give the castle's stunning location.