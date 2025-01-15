H&M's £27 boots are the "best" chunky Chelsea boots - and they're a striking match for Claudia Winkleman's Bottega Veneta pair
This is a high-street purchase with a luxurious, designer feel.
There’s nothing like finding designer styles for affordable prices, and H&M’s chunky ankle boots might just be my best discovery yet!
As someone who loves the practicality of boots but doesn’t want to compromise on style, I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect chunky Chelsea boots to complete my winter capsule wardrobe. The Bottega Veneta pair has been everywhere, from Claudia Winkleman wearing them on The Traitors to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley donning them on her Instagram, and frankly, I want in.
Not only do they feel cool and on-trend, but they are also a style that I can see myself wearing for years to come; from pairing them with slouchy barrel leg jeans on the weekend to teaming them with pinstriped trousers and the best wool jumper for the office, this style works with almost anything.
However, the only catch is the extremely steep price tag—£1080—and that's where H&M’s much more affordable version comes in. They deliver the same silhouette and on-trend chunkiness but at a fraction of the price.
The Bottega Veneta Lug Boot Vs The H&M Ankle Boot
Although these boots are an investment, they are one you won't regret. With a Chelsea inspired design these ankle boots are made with quality Italian leather. They have soft leather uppers and are sat on chunky rubber soles which offer extra height and keep your feet comfy and dry. Their elasticated side panels and pull tabs make them easy to pull on and take off too.
These H&M chunky ankle boots are the perfect alternative to designer styles. Made from a soft coated material that mimics leather, these boots feature a rounded toe and a comfortable jersey lining for everyday wear. The thing which makes these boots really stand out is their chunky soles which give you extra height and an on-trend edge to any outfit. Not only this, but they are majorly discounted now.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this style, "When it comes to boots, for me, the bigger the better. The Bottega Veneta are so sleek with their elongated elastic panel, so it's no surprise they are Claudia Winkleman's boots of choice on this series of The Traitors.
Later stating, "The beauty of chunky boots is that they really will go with everything. Don't be afraid to pair them with your floatiest floral dresses as well as jeans and leggings!".
The H&M boots aren’t identical to the Bottega ones, but they’re a fantastic alternative. While they’re made from faux leather rather than the real deal, the quality still looks impressive, and the design features a similar pull-on style and chunky, fashionable sole.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Whether paired with laid-back looks or smart occasionwear these boots will give any outfit a structured, stylish edge, and for just £27, they’re hard to resist.
A post shared by Sinead McKeefry (@sineadmckeefry)
A photo posted by on
Claudia cleverly styled hers with a burgundy velvet blazer from Knatchbull some sleek black spanx leggings and smart blouse from Zara. You could easily replicate this outfit with the H&M ankle boots, some cosy leggings or skinny jeans and your favourite tailored blazer.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
We've just discovered Trinny's favourite luxury fragrance and it's taken us by surprise
Trinny's go-to scent was created over 120 years ago - and that's not even the most unusual thing about it
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Motherland spin off: When is Amandaland out and will Julia appear?
Rumours of a Motherland spin off initially seemed too good to be true, but it's actually happening and ready to land on our screens - all hail Queen Amanda...
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Add a strapless swimsuit and beach-ready co-ord to your holiday checklist - Anita Rani has proved how chic they are
Anita Rani has given us so much easy breezy holiday inspiration with her black bandeau swimsuit and paisley co-ord
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're on board with Cate Blanchett's double crimson outfit as she combines a belted red jacket and chicest matching jumper
Vibrant red is the statement colour we all need in our 2025 wardrobes.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Amanda Holden's bubble gum pink corset dress and matching coat brought the brightness we all need to January
Sweep away the January blues and embrace the pink - Amanda Holden was a bright pop of beautiful pink on a cold January day in one of her best outfits yet.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Emilia Fox just teamed 2025's trendiest comfy shoe with ultra wide-leg jeans
Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has showed how to style Mary Jane pumps in the most versatile way with light wash jeans and a cosy knit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots review: this celebrity favourite is well worth the hype
Cool, chic and wet-weather proof, the OG Hunter welly is a British staple
By Charlie Bell Published
-
Victoria Beckham's 'rich blackberry' gown designed to 'flatter and enhance the body' is the epitome of midnight luxury
VB's deep blue gown is the glam winter's night out piece we've been dreaming of
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Scarlett Johansson's underrated Sorel snow boots look more like trainers - and are perfect with wide leg trousers
Looking for a warmer alternative to trainers? These Sorel boots have got you covered
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen George’s sleek all-black outfit with glittering necklace is the most glamorous way to dress up leggings
Call the Midwife star Helen George has showcased how to dress up a casual everyday outfit with some spectacular jewellery
By Emma Shacklock Published