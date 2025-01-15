H&M's £27 boots are the "best" chunky Chelsea boots - and they're a striking match for Claudia Winkleman's Bottega Veneta pair

There’s nothing like finding designer styles for affordable prices, and H&M’s chunky ankle boots might just be my best discovery yet!

As someone who loves the practicality of boots but doesn’t want to compromise on style, I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect chunky Chelsea boots to complete my winter capsule wardrobe. The Bottega Veneta pair has been everywhere, from Claudia Winkleman wearing them on The Traitors to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley donning them on her Instagram, and frankly, I want in.

Not only do they feel cool and on-trend, but they are also a style that I can see myself wearing for years to come; from pairing them with slouchy barrel leg jeans on the weekend to teaming them with pinstriped trousers and the best wool jumper for the office, this style works with almost anything.

However, the only catch is the extremely steep price tag—£1080—and that's where H&M’s much more affordable version comes in. They deliver the same silhouette and on-trend chunkiness but at a fraction of the price.

The Bottega Veneta Lug Boot Vs The H&M Ankle Boot

Bottega Veneta Lug leather Ankle Boots £1080 at Mytheresa Although these boots are an investment, they are one you won't regret. With a Chelsea inspired design these ankle boots are made with quality Italian leather. They have soft leather uppers and are sat on chunky rubber soles which offer extra height and keep your feet comfy and dry. Their elasticated side panels and pull tabs make them easy to pull on and take off too. H&M Chunky Ankle Boots £27 (was £42.99) at H&M These H&M chunky ankle boots are the perfect alternative to designer styles. Made from a soft coated material that mimics leather, these boots feature a rounded toe and a comfortable jersey lining for everyday wear. The thing which makes these boots really stand out is their chunky soles which give you extra height and an on-trend edge to any outfit. Not only this, but they are majorly discounted now.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this style, "When it comes to boots, for me, the bigger the better. The Bottega Veneta are so sleek with their elongated elastic panel, so it's no surprise they are Claudia Winkleman's boots of choice on this series of The Traitors.

Later stating, "The beauty of chunky boots is that they really will go with everything. Don't be afraid to pair them with your floatiest floral dresses as well as jeans and leggings!".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The H&M boots aren’t identical to the Bottega ones, but they’re a fantastic alternative. While they’re made from faux leather rather than the real deal, the quality still looks impressive, and the design features a similar pull-on style and chunky, fashionable sole.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether paired with laid-back looks or smart occasionwear these boots will give any outfit a structured, stylish edge, and for just £27, they’re hard to resist.

A post shared by Sinead McKeefry (@sineadmckeefry) A photo posted by on

Claudia cleverly styled hers with a burgundy velvet blazer from Knatchbull some sleek black spanx leggings and smart blouse from Zara. You could easily replicate this outfit with the H&M ankle boots, some cosy leggings or skinny jeans and your favourite tailored blazer.