I thought my swimsuit buying days were done after splashing out on a designer style - then I discovered this must-have H&M option

When I finally got my hands on a Hunza G swimsuit a few years ago, I smugly thought I'd never need to stress about buying swimwear ever again. Which makes splashing the cash feel like it's worth every penny! Girl maths, right?

Don't get me wrong, I love it. It's ridiculously comfortable, super stretchy, has washed well and is cut in such a flattering way. What more could I want? It's still a firm favourite in my suitcase for every trip.

However, I'm going to let you into a little secret: H&M's textured swimsuits are just as good, making them some of the best Hunza G lookalikes you can buy for summer.

This high leg style in a beautiful powder blue hue accidentally made its way to the checkout with me a year ago because I loved the colour so much, and now I am completely sold on the scrunchy texture.

For just £24.99 (versus the average Hunza G price of around £175), these boast padded cups - which are removable, but I personally love them. Plus, the cut is classic and they're available in an impressive choice of colours.

From what I can tell, high street hero H&M bring them back year after year, and they fly off the shelves, so don't wait until it's time to jet off on your holiday before you invest...

Padded-Cup High-Leg Swimsuit
H&M Padded-Cup High-Leg Swimsuit

Navy is that little bit less harsh than classic black, and the scoop neck and back are so chic. The straps are thicker than spaghetti straps, so overall it feels very supportive. The fabric quality is impressive, and my light blue version has worn and washed very well. This one is a slightly higher cut leg than the three options below. It's available in UK sizes 4 to 22, whereas the ones below are sized from XS to XL.

Padded-Cup Swimsuit
H&M Padded-Cup Swimsuit

This rich brown hue is spot on for the spring/summer fashion trends, and just look at how well it pairs with gold jewellery. Try it with a leopard print cover-up to go all out for glamour.

Padded-Cup Swimsuit
H&M Padded-Cup Swimsuit

Seriously, if you can justify it, then buy one in every colour. The green? Stunning. Plus you can wear it with linen trousers for dinner in the evening.

Padded-Cup Swimsuit
H&M Padded-Cup Swimsuit

Who doesn't love a bit of Baywatch red on the beach? Trust me when I say this will be sold out when you check back in a few weeks.

In my experience of H&M swimwear, the swimsuits run true to size, and the 'high-leg' cut of my version was nowhere near as high as I had worried it might be.

They're fully lined, and the fabric contains 8% elastane, giving them that nice bit of stretch. There are also similar textured bikini tops available if you prefer a two-piece.

