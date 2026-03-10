Happy Birthday Prince Edward! Test your knowledge about the King's youngest brother as he turns 62
Prove your royal knowledge and take our Prince Edward quiz as he celebrates his big day
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Prince Edward is one of those royals who quietly goes about his duties and plays a crucial part in supporting King Charles and the monarchy. He's the youngest of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's four children and has been happily married to Duchess Sophie for 26 years.
They're quite the royal double act and she paid tribute to him as the "best of fathers" and "most loving of husbands" in a 60th birthday speech in 2024. This year his celebrations are likely to be a bit more low-key as he turns 62 and here you can test yourself on your Edward knowledge.
Will you get 10/10? How much do you really know about the King's brother?Article continues below
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.