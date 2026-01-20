Happy birthday, Sophie! Take our Duchess of Edinburgh quiz as she turns 61

The Duchess of Edinburgh will be celebrating today

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the &#039;Together At Christmas&#039; Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Duchess Sophie is 61 today! As the Duchess of Edinburgh celebrates her big day, it's time for royal fans to see how much they really know about her.

Take our quiz on the public and personal life of the royal who endlessly inspires with her charity work and wows with her distinctive style. Can you get 10/10 as Duchess Sophie marks her big day?

