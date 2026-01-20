Happy birthday, Sophie! Take our Duchess of Edinburgh quiz as she turns 61
The Duchess of Edinburgh will be celebrating today
Duchess Sophie is 61 today! As the Duchess of Edinburgh celebrates her big day, it's time for royal fans to see how much they really know about her.
Take our quiz on the public and personal life of the royal who endlessly inspires with her charity work and wows with her distinctive style. Can you get 10/10 as Duchess Sophie marks her big day?
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
