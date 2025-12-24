'Derek put Christmas lights inside the car' - Kate Garraway on navigating grief at Christmas and her determination to make it 'fun and happy'

Christmas is a poignant time for many and can stir up a range of emotions, particularly in those grieving for loved ones. This is something Kate Garraway – who lost her husband Derek Draper in January 2024 after a four-year battle with complications of Covid-19 – knows all too well.

'Christmas is emotional for so many people for so many reasons,' the star, who is mum to Darcey, 19, and Billy, 16, admits.

Kate, 58, explains, 'You think about times gone by and how things have changed.’ And, while she says, 'I hope I won’t be blubbing all day,' Kate acknowledges 'there will be emotional moments'.

However, she is determined to make it 'fun and happy' for Darcey and Billy, who she recognises have had a 'tough few years'.

Here, the Good Morning Britain presenter reveals her plans for the festive season, how she navigates grief at this time of year and opens up about her family.

Remembering Derek

Traditions are what make Christmas magical, and Kate – who divided the country with her hilarious gameplay on The Celebrity Traitors earlier this year – plans to honour Derek by keeping their family’s festive rituals going.

'He would definitely want us to keep up with our usual traditions and have a good time,' she says.

Reflecting on Christmases past, the TV star shares, 'We have so many lovely Christmas memories to look back on and talk about,' Kate reminisces.

'We used to have a routine where we would get into the car on Christmas Eve and drive to Derek’s parents’ house in Chorley. We would dress up, Derek would put Christmas lights around the inside of the car and we would rate all the villages’ Christmas lights as we drove through them. It was such a fun thing to do.'

Elsewhere, the presenter reveals the family have 'traditional stockings' that they’ve used since Darcey and Billy were young.

'[They have] a mini chalkboard to write their names on. And, actually, Derek’s handwriting is still there,' Kate reveals, adding, 'There’s something lovely about it being written in chalk, although it’s quite jeopardous as it could get smudged. But it’s really sweet to keep it there.'

As for decking the halls at her London home, the bestselling author shares, '[It’s] full-on with decorations!'

She explains, 'All the primary schoolchildren – and some grown-ups too – pause outside [the house] on their way home. There are projectors, reindeer, inflatable Santas and penguins. It’s crazy! It’s not remotely tasteful, but it’s spectacular. So, we keep that tradition going.'

Changing plans

While Kate says, 'When I first met Derek, we would always go to his mum and dad for Christmas Day, and mine on Boxing Day,' she has different plans this festive season.

'I’ve volunteered to cook Christmas dinner this year,' she reveals, before quickly adding, 'I think the key message for anyone attending is going to be: it’ll be tasty, but let’s not have any time expectations on delivery. It might be quite flexible as to whether it’s lunch or dinner!'

Explaining what will be on the menu alongside turkey and all the trimmings, the presenter shares, 'Derek’s parents always said that you had to have a large portion of what they call 'creamy creams' for Christmas dinner, which is mashed potatoes.'

She continues, 'This is apparently essential, and the idea of not having it is a crime against Christmas.'

Kate is also relishing the fact that now Darcey is older, she’s keen to get involved in making the festivities happen. 'She’s making [the mashed potato] this year. So that’s lovely, and also it’s her becoming more involved in Christmas, in the way that you do when you grow up.'

Making new memories

Navigating grief during the festive period can be a challenge and Kate says she’s 'thinking about everybody else who’s feeling it really, at this time'.

Explaining how it can 'hit you', the star continues, 'I think you do feel grief [at Christmas] because that’s the point where you have the memories of previous years.'

She adds, 'When you feel something which is full of tradition, where you have memories, it comes back.'

But, determined not to let missing Derek consume the joy of Christmas, Kate concludes, 'You’ve got to try and let things evolve into new memories... I’ve said to the kids, 'Let’s do what feels right, do some new things and make new memories.’