Kate Garraway is open to 'romantic love' after loss of Derek but isn't ready to date yet - 'I don’t know if anyone would want me'

Kate Garraway opened up on the prospect of finding love again following the death of her husband Derek in January 2024.

Appearing on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, Kate got candid about the idea of dating and admitted she would be sad to never find romance again.

The Good Morning Britain presenter’s husband, Derek Draper, passed away following a gruelling battle with health complications caused by contracting Covid-19 in March 2020.

Having been married to Derek for almost two decades, the concept of dating is rather foreign to Kate, who told Jamie, “Well, I wouldn't like to think that I never had romantic love in my life ever again. I think that would be rather a sad way to go through life, wouldn't it?”

However, Kate admitted she isn’t ready just yet and added, “ But no, I'm not. I'm not there yet. I don't know if anybody would want me.”

Telling Jamie she wouldn’t venture into the world of dating apps, Kate explained, “I've never really dated. Everybody keeps asking, 'Are you dating?' I don't think I've ever dated in the way that you guys see as dating.

“ I think it's a deeply uncomfortable thing to do to go to meet somebody you've never met. I'd just end up interviewing them.”

As someone in the midst of navigating grief, Kate’s advice to others dealing with the loss of a loved one is “it’s not linear”.

“I'd say it's about understanding it will feel differently on different days. Not being scared to smile and laugh. That's not disloyalty,” she continued.

“Not being scared to allow joy in because, you know, they'd want that. Yes. Seek it out, seek it out because you feel guilty, don't you, you don't want to."