'Now there's an empty seat at the table' - Annabel Croft on reshaping Christmas after losing her husband, Mel

Annabel Croft is looking forward to spending Christmas with her family. The TV presenter and former tennis pro became a grandmother earlier this year after her daughter, Amber, gave birth to a baby boy. A time of pure joy, and one much needed for the family following the tragic death of Annabel's husband, Mel Coleman, in 2023.

Here Annabel opens up about her childhood Christmas memories, how she navigates the festive period without Mel, and the plans she's making for 2026.

'Childhood Christmases were magical. When I was nine, my mum had made for me a blue silk crinoline period costume, just like one I’d seen in a book of historical paintings and become obsessed with. I raced excitedly into my older brother Simon and younger sister Louisa’s rooms.

'At our home in Kent, Christmases were huge family affairs. Aunts, uncles and cousins would descend. After lunch, Louisa and I entertained everyone with a Christmas show full of dressing-up, dancing, a skit and magic. Every year, I’d ask for a new magic kit. Looking back, my relatives must have thought, ‘Leave us in peace!’ but it was our highlight – a gorgeous, self-created tradition.

'A year after I started playing junior tennis tournaments at 11, all that changed. I spent my first Christmas away from home after travelling to America to play in an international junior competition called The Orange Bowl.

'My host family were so kind but I was in tears on Christmas Day when I phoned home and heard everyone having the most glorious family Christmas. I was terribly homesick. For almost a decade, I didn’t enjoy one Christmas at home because I was playing tennis Down Under, including the Australian Open, which used to be at that time.

‘Stopping tennis brought Christmas back to life!’

'When I stopped playing professional tennis aged 21, my beloved traditional family Christmases came back to life. By then, I’d met my husband Mel, and after a few years celebrating at my parents’ home, we married, had children of our own and picked up the hosting reins.

'My favourite job was creating a magnificent cheeseboard. I’d go to Wined Up Here, a specialist cheese shop in Norbiton, Surrey, and pick cheeses that we wouldn’t ordinarily have. One Christmas we entertained 34 family members. I cooked an enormous turkey and a crown, hundreds of small potatoes, and a vat of pre-cooked red cabbage topped with loads of Brussels sprouts. I served it buffet-style.

'I’m not creative but my two girls, Lily and Amber, would decorate the dining table beautifully with clementines, pine cones and walnuts.

Annabel's husband, Mel, passed away in 2023 after a short battle with stomach cancer (Image credit: Getty Images)

'Since losing Mel two years ago, Christmas feels very different. There’s now an empty space at that table, and a feeling that Christmas can’t be what it was, so I’m now exploring different ways of doing it, to make it less painful.

'Last year we had a family Christmas in Cape Town after being in South Africa for a wedding. En route home, I visited my youngest daughter Lily in Dubai, where we’ll spend this year’s festive break.

'In 2026, I’m hoping to be in a new home after finally selling the house where Mel and I raised our family. It’s a time for new beginnings and I’m taking them one step at a time.'

This article originally appeared in the December 2025 issue of woman&home - subscribe here.