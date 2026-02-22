Kate Middleton is 'walking the walk' not just talking the talk with her 'newfound cause'

The Princess of Wales’s focus has definitely shifted since she first made her cancer diagnosis public in 2024. She’s been open about how the great outdoors was her "sanctuary" throughout her treatment and has continued to advocate for the healing power of nature ever since.

This "newfound cause" has "fascinated" Woman’s Royal Editor, Emily Andrews, though she was initially uncertain about how it would integrate with Kate’s royal work. That was, until Kate’s recent day of high-profile engagements that made everything fall seamlessly into place as we saw her practicing what she preached.

"I wasn’t sure how the princess’ newfound cause of the healing power of nature would manifest in terms of her royal and public work," Emily says in her latest Royal Insider column. "A recent away day in Bradford, Wakefield and the Peak District (or ‘the North’, as the Palace called it!) was a perfect illustration."

The future Queen visited Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service and Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club, as well as taking part in a hike with Mind over Mountains in the driving rain.

Emily explains, "The healing power of nature was present in all three engagements - holding shells to a little girl’s ear so she could hear the sea at a children’s trauma therapy service, seeing how Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club helps the elderly and young, and finally taking a yomp above the Derwent Valley. The weather was terrible that day - Storm Chandra nearly derailed the visit – but Kate was not going to let a little bit of driving rain get in the way of getting outside."

She cheerfully told the group "I’m up for it. Nothing’s going to stop us" and indeed it didn’t!

"It was clear that this was her perfect activity - she was walking the walk as well as talking the talk," the Royal Editor shares. "The themes of nature, connection, love and community have been at the centre of her return to work. This was the first example where it all came together and made perfect sense."

Prior to this there have been other nature-focused engagements and, of course, Kate’s Mother Nature series on Instagram made with videographer Will Warr. They focused on the four seasons and the Princess broke with long-established tradition on her 44th birthday by choosing to post, not a photo of herself, but a video honouring winter.

She spoke of taking time to reflect and described how the "rivers within us flow with ease", helping us "come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive".

For her, nature is a "quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides", helping "to heal". This was the latest in the series and Emily admits that when she watched the first one - spring - she was a little surprised but notes that “Kate was applauded for her honesty and deeply personal message”.

“It may have sometimes felt a little bit ‘woo woo’, but it was clear it came from the heart,” the expert adds.

The Princess has proved that she’s dedicated to her “newfound cause” of the healing power of nature and that this deeply personal focus can be combined with her royal duties. UK Mother’s Day is fast approaching and I wouldn’t be surprised if she did the same as last year and used it as an opportunity to pay tribute to Mother Nature and her guidance.

