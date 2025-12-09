From first dates to their wedding day, quiz your knowledge on Harry and Meghan's love story
Do you know your stuff when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their romance?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been married for almost eight years and their love story has spanned even longer.
From their first meeting and their wedding watched by millions to their two children and the start of their new life in California, how much do you know about the iconic Meghan and Harry?
Take our quiz to test your knowledge - can you get 10/10?
