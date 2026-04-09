Do these royal weddings ring any bells? Take our quiz and test your knowledge of these high-profile nuptials

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today and it won't be long before the Prince and Princess of Wales mark 15 years at the end of the month. A royal wedding is always a magnificent occasion filled with thoughtful details - many of which you might not have even spotted at the time.

We've got to see several royal brides and grooms say "I do" live on TV, and oohed and aaahed over the glamorous gowns and the couple's first kisses as husband and wife, not to mention the bouquets and pictures of some spectacular cakes.

Take our royal wedding quiz and put your knowledge to the test. Will you get 10/10?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

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