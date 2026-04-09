Do these royal weddings ring any bells? Take our quiz and test your knowledge of these high-profile nuptials
It's King Charles and Queen Camilla's 21st wedding anniversary today and the Waleses and Tindalls will celebrate 15 years in 2026
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King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today and it won't be long before the Prince and Princess of Wales mark 15 years at the end of the month. A royal wedding is always a magnificent occasion filled with thoughtful details - many of which you might not have even spotted at the time.
We've got to see several royal brides and grooms say "I do" live on TV, and oohed and aaahed over the glamorous gowns and the couple's first kisses as husband and wife, not to mention the bouquets and pictures of some spectacular cakes.
Take our royal wedding quiz and put your knowledge to the test. Will you get 10/10?
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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