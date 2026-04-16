Take our quiz and see how much you know about all the royal links with Australia as the Sussexes visit continues

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip to Australia has been attracting attention across the globe, with some likening it to a royal tour. The couple's itinerary includes both visits to charitable causes and private, paid events and this is the first time Harry and Meghan have been Down Under since 2018.

Over the years many different members of the British and European Royal Families have travelled to Australia and several royal love stories have even started there. There are countless intriguing details linking the royals with the country, but how much do you know about them?

Take our quiz and find out. Will you get 10/10?

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