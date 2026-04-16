Take our quiz and see how much you know about all the royal links with Australia as the Sussexes visit continues
Prince Harry and Meghan are Down Under and there are plenty of interesting connections between the royals and Australia
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip to Australia has been attracting attention across the globe, with some likening it to a royal tour. The couple's itinerary includes both visits to charitable causes and private, paid events and this is the first time Harry and Meghan have been Down Under since 2018.
Over the years many different members of the British and European Royal Families have travelled to Australia and several royal love stories have even started there. There are countless intriguing details linking the royals with the country, but how much do you know about them?
Take our quiz and find out. Will you get 10/10?
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
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Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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