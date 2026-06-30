Jo Whiley shares the two unusual things she does at the swimming pool

A brilliant conversation on Jo Whiley's podcast began with her inability to say the word "fart" out loud, and concluded with the presenter revealing two quite unusual things she does while swimming - one is very poignant while the other might make you laugh out loud.

Along with friend Zoe Ball, the pair host the hugely popular Dig It podcast, and no topic is off limits. When a couple of keen listeners had questions about managing bodily functions of the windy variety when in public, an unsurprisingly funny conversation erupted.

Zoe recommends stomach massaging to try and release wind before entering into something where passing wind could be embarrassing - such as a Pilates class or in the gym.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

She also suggests just going with it, saying "People have farted in yoga classes I've been to, and it just makes everyone giggle doesn't it? It just makes everybody laugh."

Jo however, says she'd be "mortified" if this happens, and speaks about dispelling wind by using everything from wind-easing capsules to avoid being windy in public, to using flatulence-reducing pants - we didn't know such things exited.

She then interjects with, "Swimming is pretty good, you can do anything you like and nobody knows." This is the place she chooses to "let off gas," explaining, "You can do it to your heart's content and no-one really knows."

Zoe asks laughingly whether "it helps power you forward," which Jo concedes it could do.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Dig It with Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley (@digitpod) A photo posted by on

There's also a second thing Jo likes to do in the swimming pool, which is more heartrending.

"I do a lot of crying in the water when I go swimming," she shares, adding, "If I'm feeling emotional, it's a really good place to let your tears flow into the water and everyone's oblivious."

The presenter's feeling towards breaking wind and not being able to use the term "fart" could stem from how her family spoke about the function while she was growing up.

"My family never really acknowledged it very much," she shares, adding, "It's all stiff upper lip and etiquette and being polite, and it's not a nice thing to do."

When the conversation is over, Zoe calls on the dedicated Dig It listeners to get in touch with all "terribly embarrassing" and "funny" moments that relate to letting out wind in public places.

After one listener shared her family's alternative name for passing wind, "purtle," Zoe also asks for any other alternative names that have been passed down through families to be shared with the podcast.

And when Zoe and Jo get their answers, it's sure to spark further hilarious conversations.