'We are making meno-play' - Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball's hilarious new menopause project revealed

Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball have turned their popular podcast, Dig It, into a place where all topics are on the table, and there’s no airs or graces about digging deep.

From the liberation of changing your goals with age to feeling rejection after missing out on a high profile showbiz gig, they’ve connected with their audience through their own candid confessions and relatable honesty.

With menopause being a long-running topic of conversation on the podcast, the pair have taken discussions around the subject one step further. Zoe and Jo have now channelled their signature humour to come up with the idea of creating the ultimate menopause playlist.

During a recent episode, Zoe declared, "We are making Meno-play… Songs that reflect your mood and symptoms during the menopause."

A post shared by Dig It with Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley (@digitpod) A photo posted by on

The pair then divulged some of their personal picks before asking listeners to suggest their own. Jo opted for Kelis, I Hate You So Much Right Now. For Zoe, some options included Faithless’s Insomnia and the Style Council’s My Ever Changing Moods.

While the pair were sharing this in good fun, it’s further proof of the power in breaking down taboos and talking openly about symptoms that might be more common than people realise. Menopause fatigue and sleep issues affect many women, with various therapies on offer to help manage the change in sleeping patterns.

Zoe would also put Anxiety by Doechii on the list. For the presenter, this is reclaiming one of the worst symptoms which she has talked about in an earlier episode, sharing her battle with ‘crippling anxiety’ that left her struggling to work.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Dig It with Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley (@digitpod) A photo posted by on

Previously, the radio DJ opened up on needing to go on anti-depressants after being overwhelmed with anxiety. "When I was doing the Breakfast Show, I had horrific anxiety. That was my worst sort of symptom and that involved