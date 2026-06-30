‘It’s so simple’: Mary Berry shares her two kitchen rules that will ‘improve almost anything'
They're so easy to replicate in your own home and the cooking star believes they elevate every savoury dish you'll make
Dame Mary Berry is known for sharing her knowledge and top tips to help out others, and it isn't only cooking and baking she likes to do this for.
As well as offering insights into her marriage secrets, Mary has also recently turned her hand to sharing years of gardening pointers gathered over decades of finding joy in tending to her outdoor spaces.
Recently, the cooking legend has shared two of the kitchen rules she lives by that she believes will elevate any savoury dish you create in the kitchen - and they're both so easy to replicate at home.
In conversation with Hello!, Mary reveals that her tips are this simple: When cooking at home, always have basil to hand and always have some thyme available. As she likes using her home grown produce in her kitchen, she prefers to use fresh herbs.
"Fresh herbs give a lift to dishes, and most are so simple to grow," she explains, saying that she loves basil because it's her "favourite," and thyme is so useful because it "can improve almost any recipe."
Expanding on her love of growing vegetables, herbs and flowers in her garden to bring inside to enjoy, Mary says, "There is so much joy in growing flowers and vegetables and bringing them into the house."
She continues, "I find this so rewarding. It's really about enjoying taking in the simple pleasures of nature and scent. Those everyday moments are the most special, I think."
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When she's been busy growing fresh produce to turn into delicious meals in her kitchen, Mary of course wants to share her food with people and wastes no time in delivering her top hosting tips.
"A thoughtfully arranged table sets the scene for any occasion," she says, adding, "It's the little touches that people remember."
Mary continues to share that when it comes to preparing, you should, "Do as much as you can ahead of time," to allow you to then "drop your shoulders and enjoy it."
During a recent appearance on Radio 2, Mary explained just why she loves her garden, reflecting on the poignant benefits being outside brings her.
"Gardens are very special to me, because it is a time to reflect - when you come back from a difficult situation, I open the door, get out in the fresh air and it's amazing how you feel so much better," she says.
She continues, "A garden is peaceful, the noises we hear in our garden are just birds, and it's so restful."
Mary often speaks about the importance of her garden and nature after the death of her son William, who was just 19 when he passed away.
"We lost our son, and that was when the garden was of great comfort," Mary shares, continuing, "William died many years ago, but it was in the garden and outside that we found peace. It gave us time to think and say that we were fortunate in many other ways."
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
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