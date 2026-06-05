Mary Berry's garden collection is an ode to traditional gardening - it's brimming with heritage charm

Dame Mary Berry might be best known as the queen of the kitchen, but she's long found just as much joy in the garden. Now, the beloved national treasure has teamed up with Holland Cooper to launch the British heritage brand's first-ever gardening collection: a capsule of beautifully crafted essentials designed to bring a little more elegance to time spent outdoors.

The collaboration feels distinctly British, bringing together Mary and Holland Cooper founder Jade Holland Cooper through their shared love of gardening. Inspired by traditional country gardens, the collection features classic green stripe designs across a kneeling pad, apron, gardening bag and picnic blanket, balancing practicality with the timeless style both women are known for.

The launch follows the publication of Mary's first gardening book, My Gardening Life, which offers a personal look at the gardens she has cherished throughout her life and plenty of inspiration for vegetable gardening for beginners. Much like the book itself, this new collection is about more than simply getting jobs done outdoors; it's an ode to the simple pleasures of tending to a garden.

Merry Berry X Holland Cooper Garden Collection

(Image credit: Holland Cooper)

Drawing on traditional country gardening codes, the pieces in the Mary Berry X Holland Cooper Garden Collection come in soft, heritage-inspired green stripes. We love the nod to vintage garden textiles as well as the delicate frill detailing that adds a gentle, feminine finish.

"Being in the garden always makes me feel a little bit better about everything," says Dame Mary Berry. “When you’re popping in and out of the garden, you want something that just works. I think it’s important to feel at ease in what you wear," which is why the collection reflects what it's like when you're doing real gardening. The kneeling pad is sturdy yet elegant enough to leave out in a summer border, while the apron and gardening bag are crafted to feel as at home in a rose garden as they are on a relaxed weekend in the countryside.

As Jade Holland Cooper explains, “Gardening has always been a passion of mine, but I could never find pieces that felt both beautiful and thoughtfully made. So, we created them ourselves, elevated essentials designed for life outdoors.” For her, the collection is about closing that gap between practicality and design, so that everyday gardening moments feel a little more considered.

There is something particularly special about two women brought together by a shared love of gardening and the outdoors. The genuine passion, elegance and timelessness behind the collection shines through in every detail. And with Mary Berry speaking more and more about her life in the garden, from her vegetable plots to what it means to her personally, there is plenty here to feel inspired by.

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