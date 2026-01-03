Want to look chic in the snow? Follow Princess Catherine's easy formula for stylish cold-weather outfits

Perhaps more than any other season, dressing for winter can be tricky and you often find yourself wearing the same thing over and over - jumpers, boots and coats. The start of 2026 has been exceptionally cold and if you’re not sure what to wear in the snow that will still have you feeling chic and confident, the Princess of Wales has the answer.

She’s someone who always looks elegant even when she’s in practical items like her best wellies or walking boots. When it’s incredibly chilly she has a failsafe formula and we saw this in action back in 2018 during her and Prince William’s visit to Norway.

Braving the freezing temperatures in style, the future Queen wore a long blue coat, knee-high boots and a fluffy hat and faux fur-trimmed gloves. We all know how much Catherine relies on longline coats and tall boots to keep her warm but this outfit took things a step further.

(Image credit: Photo by Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Her Catherine Walker outwear had an ultra high neckline for extra cosiness compared to the V-neck lapel-collar pieces she’s often spotted wearing. The sea-blue tone was gorgeous and instead of going for black accessories as you might with such a colourful coat, the Princess of Wales went for brown.

Chocolate brown was one of the most on-trend colours last year and it’s showing no sign of fading in popularity now 2026 is here. Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home believes brown is "much softer and more contemporary than black or navy" and this tone worked with the equally soft texture of Catherine’s Lacorine alpaca hat.

It also complemented her gloves, which were by a classic British clothing brand, Cornelia James. They had a faux fur trim on them which was a design flourish that brought some fun as well as warmth, yet they were otherwise very timeless.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Although the Princess was definitely wrapped up warm, her choice of colours and silhouettes helped to make her snowy weather ensemble look very put-together and elegant rather than simply functional. Her tall Russell & Bromley boots, hat and gloves were all the same shade of dark brown and whilst it might sound like a simple tip, matching your accessories can make a real difference to an outfit.

It naturally gives your look a sense of cohesion and in Catherine’s case, it also meant that her long coat was the only pop of colour. This contributed to making her entire outfit seem considered and understated which always feels sophisticated.

If you don’t usually wear brown, then I’d advise sticking with a colour palette you feel comfortable in when you’re selecting gloves and hats, though matching your favourite boots will help to give a similar thought-out finish.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Camel, black, grey or even navy would also be lovely options to pair with any shade of coat and going for a high or funnel-neck coat will help to give you maximum coverage. On really cold days you can wear it over a roll-neck jumper or add a scarf too.

For her visit to Norway, the Princess of Wales went for something more formal underneath. She was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time and wore a blue midi dress with a lace bodice and sleeves from Seraphine Maternity. However, you could easily copy her snow-day fashion formula this winter and wear a jumper dress, or a knit and long skirt, or wide-leg trousers that would drape over knee-high boots.