Take our David Attenborough quiz as the iconic British conservationist celebrates his 100th birthday
From Blue Planet to Planet Earth, his documentaries have amassed fans across the world but how much do you know about him?
Sir David Attenborough turned 100 today and the milestone is being celebrated not just by him and his loved ones, but by the entire country. There are several TV shows airing in honour of his birthday and you can, of course, re-watch so many of his iconic series via BBC, including Planet Earth, Frozen Planet and his most-recent release, Secret Garden.
David's work and the impact of his documentaries has been extensive and he's a prominent advocate for protecting our environment. As a national treasure there's so much we know about him - and a lot people won't be aware of.
Take our David Attenborough quiz and see if you can get 10/10!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
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Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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