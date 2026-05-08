Take our David Attenborough quiz as the iconic British conservationist celebrates his 100th birthday

Sir David Attenborough turned 100 today and the milestone is being celebrated not just by him and his loved ones, but by the entire country. There are several TV shows airing in honour of his birthday and you can, of course, re-watch so many of his iconic series via BBC, including Planet Earth, Frozen Planet and his most-recent release, Secret Garden.

David's work and the impact of his documentaries has been extensive and he's a prominent advocate for protecting our environment. As a national treasure there's so much we know about him - and a lot people won't be aware of.

Take our David Attenborough quiz and see if you can get 10/10!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

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