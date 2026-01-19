Dolly Parton is 80! Quiz yourself on the country music icon as she marks her milestone birthday

Happy birthday, Dolly Parton! The music legend turns 80 today.

She's adored by millions around the world and has had an incredible career spanning decades. From Jolene to 9 To 5, Dolly's music is totally timeless - and her sassy attitude, unmistakable style and generous charity work make us love her even more.

So, how much do you know about Dolly? Quiz yourself as she marks her big day.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors