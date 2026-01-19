Dolly Parton is 80! Quiz yourself on the country music icon as she marks her milestone birthday
Do you love Dolly? Celebrate her birthday with our quiz
Happy birthday, Dolly Parton! The music legend turns 80 today.
She's adored by millions around the world and has had an incredible career spanning decades. From Jolene to 9 To 5, Dolly's music is totally timeless - and her sassy attitude, unmistakable style and generous charity work make us love her even more.
So, how much do you know about Dolly? Quiz yourself as she marks her big day.
