Sharon Stone's passionate defence of ageing: 'We are more than appearance'
The iconic actress called it the 'weirdest idea' that people are afraid of ageing and embracing their 'human self'
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Sharon Stone has had enough, quite frankly. The Basic Instinct icon took to her social media where she revealed she’s "fired up" about societal attitudes towards aging and embracing naked bodies - and she’s not afraid to confront the realities of it all.
Sharon, who is just one of the celebrities not afraid to embrace being single and fabulous in their 60s, is no stranger to treading her own path.
And now, sharing her defiant message to some 4.2M followers, the Oscar nominated star recalled how a recent interaction left her reeling, and wondering why we are "still afraid of aging".
In the caption to her post, Sharon poses the question, "Why in 2026 are we still afraid of aging & living in our own selves".
A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone)
A photo posted by on
She added, "We are more than appearance... we are artists, mothers, sisters, wives, nurses, teachers... and the list goes on!"
Explaining what inspired her latest message, she revealed, "I got really fired up about this when I was touring my studio a few weeks back. The filming crew had requested to move a painting out of shot, 'the Goddess', whom happens to be a naked woman."
"We are afraid of nudity on our screens, our bodies, our home.. but not violence or every other thing we are constantly bombarded with day in and day out? Get real!"
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As well as writing down her thoughts, the actress went into more detail in the accompanying video. Dressed in a cropped, casual navy jumper and jeans, Sharon looked relaxed and confident as she spoke with someone in the clip.
"Are we supposed to be terrified when we look in the mirror? Is it supposed to be a secret when we pee and poo and brush our teeth? Are we supposed to look in the mirror and go 'oohhh?'"
"Why are we supposed to be afraid of our own human self? It's like the weirdest idea in the world to me. ‘Ohh don’t look at that'".
"Excuse me, I wear it every day. I get up in it. I go to sleep in it. I pee in it. I poo in it. It's my apartment. I live here".
This isn't the first time Sharon has spoken out about aging - in the past, she's made it clear that she doesn't consider looking young to be all that important.
Previously telling Shape that youth isn't the "only thing that's beautiful or attractive", the Casino star prefers to focus on living well, and not chasing the concept of being "an ageless beauty".
To achieve this, she sticks to some fairly modest and replicable beauty tips. One of her biggest secrets is moisturising. She previously told Allure that she's stuck to the same Avon Rich Moisture Cream for most of her life, ever since her mother handed her a jar and told her, "You'll thank me for the rest of your life".
Another skincare tip she offered up? A good scrub.
"I'm very Scandinavian in that it's important to scrub your skin. I'm not a person who believes in a ton of different steps - just clean your face well with hot water and scrub."
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.