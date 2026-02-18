Sharon Stone's passionate defence of ageing: 'We are more than appearance'

Sharon Stone has had enough, quite frankly. The Basic Instinct icon took to her social media where she revealed she’s "fired up" about societal attitudes towards aging and embracing naked bodies - and she’s not afraid to confront the realities of it all.

Sharon, who is just one of the celebrities not afraid to embrace being single and fabulous in their 60s, is no stranger to treading her own path.

And now, sharing her defiant message to some 4.2M followers, the Oscar nominated star recalled how a recent interaction left her reeling, and wondering why we are "still afraid of aging".

In the caption to her post, Sharon poses the question, "Why in 2026 are we still afraid of aging & living in our own selves".

She added, "We are more than appearance... we are artists, mothers, sisters, wives, nurses, teachers... and the list goes on!"

Explaining what inspired her latest message, she revealed, "I got really fired up about this when I was touring my studio a few weeks back. The filming crew had requested to move a painting out of shot, 'the Goddess', whom happens to be a naked woman."

"We are afraid of nudity on our screens, our bodies, our home.. but not violence or every other thing we are constantly bombarded with day in and day out? Get real!"

As well as writing down her thoughts, the actress went into more detail in the accompanying video. Dressed in a cropped, casual navy jumper and jeans, Sharon looked relaxed and confident as she spoke with someone in the clip.

"Are we supposed to be terrified when we look in the mirror? Is it supposed to be a secret when we pee and poo and brush our teeth? Are we supposed to look in the mirror and go 'oohhh?'"

"Why are we supposed to be afraid of our own human self? It's like the weirdest idea in the world to me. ‘Ohh don’t look at that'".

"Excuse me, I wear it every day. I get up in it. I go to sleep in it. I pee in it. I poo in it. It's my apartment. I live here".

This isn't the first time Sharon has spoken out about aging - in the past, she's made it clear that she doesn't consider looking young to be all that important.

Previously telling Shape that youth isn't the "only thing that's beautiful or attractive", the Casino star prefers to focus on living well, and not chasing the concept of being "an ageless beauty".

To achieve this, she sticks to some fairly modest and replicable beauty tips. One of her biggest secrets is moisturising. She previously told Allure that she's stuck to the same Avon Rich Moisture Cream for most of her life, ever since her mother handed her a jar and told her, "You'll thank me for the rest of your life".

Another skincare tip she offered up? A good scrub.

"I'm very Scandinavian in that it's important to scrub your skin. I'm not a person who believes in a ton of different steps - just clean your face well with hot water and scrub."