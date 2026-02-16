Sharon Stone, Ruth Langsford and more celebrities on being single and fabulous at 60

From fairy tales to societal pressure, for too long, happily-ever-after for women often involved being rescued. Usually by a man. But times have changed.

Today, women in their 50s, 60s, and beyond are reclaiming what it means to be single - and the idea of the ‘lonely spinster’ feels as antiquated and outdated as dial-up internet.

Whether it’s Martha Stewart reinventing herself and becoming the world’s oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover star at 81-years-old or stars such as Shania Twain opening up about menopause and the freedom they feel as they get older, many celebrities are making it easier than ever to not only embrace getting older, but enjoy it.

We look at six stars who are living their best lives being single in their 60s, and how they’ve found the joy in making choices that are just about them without needing a partner to feel complete.

Ruth Langsford

Following Ruth’s split from Eamonn Holmes in May 2024 after 27 years together, the star, who turns 66 in March, has been thriving.

From taking up Pilates to enjoying girls’ holidays, Ruth has been putting a renewed energy into her wellbeing and it’s showing, with the former This Morning presenter looking - and feeling - better than ever.

"I am trying to now embrace that I’m single and can make choices that are just about me," she said. And while she hasn’t ruled out finding love again, Ruth has made it clear that she doesn’t need a man to be happy.

Trinny Woodall

At 62, fashionista turned make-up mogul Trinny is single and has no intention of going out of her way for another chance at love.

Following her split in 2023 from businessman Charles Saatchi after a decade-long romance, Trinny said that she discovered the "joy of not being in a relationship… I don’t need anyone to complete me".

But, just because she doesn’t have a man in her life, she doesn’t believe that she and other women should "shut down our sexuality". Trinny adds, "We’re still sexy in our 50s and 60s."

Sharon Stone

Actor Sharon has been single since 2004, when she split from second husband Phil Bronstein after five years of marriage. And despite more than two decades on her own, the star has no intention of settling down again after finding that men aren’t "at the same place as women" when it comes to emotional maturity.

Sharon, 67, confessed, "I’m done dating. I’ve had it with dating," before explaining, "Because I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time." She added, "I enjoy my alone time and my time with my kids and friends more."

Carol Vorderman

With both beauty and brains - not to mention a great personality - Carol is many men’s ideal woman. But despite no doubt having more than a few eligible bachelors in line, the former Countdown co-host, 65, recently declared, "I have no desire to settle down."

In a new interview, Carol, who has been single since 2007 and before that was married twice, made it clear that she believes that relationships are not essential and do not equal happiness. "There’s this idea that women need a man to travel, to live, to enjoy themselves. You really, really don’t," she said.

Previously the star made headlines when she revealed that she has five "special friends" that she has fun with, without having the commitment of a relationship.

Jane McDonald

After tragically losing her long-time partner Eddie Rothe to lung cancer in March 2021, Jane hasn’t put her foot back into the dating pond.

Having previously said, "The last thing I want to do is settle down again," last year she admitted she’d “never say never” to finding love again but is more than "fine" on her own.

The singer and presenter, who looks decades younger than her 62 years, explained, "I had a great partner who I feel very blessed that I had in my life," adding, "And I’m fine. I’ve got a great group of friends who I go out with and that’s enough, really."

Fern Britton

She split from husband of 20 years, Phil Vickery, in 2020 and has been single ever since, but while Fern, 68, admitted "I’d welcome [love] with open arms," she isn’t holding out for a new relationship.

Knowing that she lives a happy and fulfilled life without a partner, the mum of four, who prior to Phil was married to first husband Clive Jones, shared, "I’m not looking for it," before explaining, "I’ve got lovely friends and I have a lovely social life, which is quite enough for me."

Fern added that she enjoys living life on her own terms, saying, "I am my own boss now, which is great." Since becoming single the former This Morning presenter has also prioritised her health and lost weight.