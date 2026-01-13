Love Pamela Anderson? Quiz yourself on the beauty, fashion and acting icon

Are you a big Pammy fan?

Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News
Pamela Anderson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson has had quite the career - and is still one of our favourite ladies to look to for beauty tips and fashion inspiration.

Whether it's her recent Golden Globes appearance that proved the versatility of a crisp white shirt, or her baby pink colour drenching trick for embracing a natural look, Pam is always worth taking notes from.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

TOPICS
Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.