Love Pamela Anderson? Quiz yourself on the beauty, fashion and acting icon
Are you a big Pammy fan?
Pamela Anderson has had quite the career - and is still one of our favourite ladies to look to for beauty tips and fashion inspiration.
Whether it's her recent Golden Globes appearance that proved the versatility of a crisp white shirt, or her baby pink colour drenching trick for embracing a natural look, Pam is always worth taking notes from.
But how much do you know about the Baywatch star? Quiz yourself on her life and career and see if you can get 10/10.
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.