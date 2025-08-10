For summer events, we're taking cues from Pamela Anderson and embracing baby pink colour-drenching
Pamela Anderson just proved why coordinating your makeup and manicure to your outfit is the chicest trick in the book
Pamela Anderson just taught us an important lesson in styling baby pink, along with every other pastel or bright hue you might find intimidating: when in doubt, colour-drench.
While we have heard whisperings of autumn, we're still very much in the sunny season and want to embrace the trending summer colour palette - like butter yellows and milky pinks. This is especially true if you have an event, like a wedding or garden party, scheduled. Speaking of which, Pamela Anderson has delivered the ultimate inspiration for that very sort of occasion by coordinating subtle makeup and one of the chicest 2025 nail trends, with her attire.
We're already firm believers in the power of coordinating one's manicure to an outfit, in a bid to look intentional and put-together, but Anderson has taken it one step further, and it makes pastels like powder pink, especially, feel so much more wearable.
Why we're embracing Pamela Anderson's colour-drenching trick
If you've ever wanted to style pastel pink (or any shade of pink, for that matter) but find it daunting or difficult, Pamela Anderson has just debuted the perfect trick, and it's as simple as coordinating your manicure and your lippie.
Treating us to yet another chic look, Anderson stepped out in SoHo, New York City, on July 29th wearing a powder pink mini dress, matching lace-effect tights, a pair of white stiletto heels and sunglasses. Famously, she prefers to keep her makeup very minimal, but we love that she opted to pair her fresh skin with an easy swipe of glossy lip balm.
Another detail we spotted was that her manicure perfectly matches the petal-pink hue of the dress. That, paired with her glowing skin and sheer, glossy lippie, creates effortless cohesion that makes everything feel so seamless. Pink summer nails, in general, can be polarising, but as Anderson proves, a simple trick like coordinating them to your outfit can make the colour feel far more approachable.
And, it's not just pink that you can apply this colour-drenching premise to - red and burgundy, for instance, would work perfectly. Imagine pairing a red dress with a matching manicure and a swipe of red lipstick. Even a blue outfit could be enhanced with a matching manicure (though perhaps not with lipstick), but eyeshadow or mascara could work instead.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Of course, colour-drenching is nothing new, but we love this little reminder that our makeup and nails, especially, can be an effective tool when styling seasonal shades. If you have a summery wedding or event to attend where you're also wearing a dress or more pastel shades, Anderson's look is good to keep in mind.
Recreate Pamela Anderson's powder pink look
If you're looking to follow Anderson's lead and debut a powder pink ensemble, we've rounded up a few beauty essentials that will elevate your outfit effortlessly.
RRP: £8.99
Touted as one of the chicest essie nail colours, Mademoiselle offers a wash of flattering milky pink to your nails. It's buildable, glossy, and perfect if you're on the hunt for an elegant and affordable sheer nail polish.
RRP: £33
To add a hydrating gleam to your lips - like Pamela Anderson appears to be wearing on hers - Dior's Lip Glow offers both hydration and a flattering but subtle tint thanks to its pH-activated formula. It's available in 14 shades and comes packed in the chicest sheer pink packaging.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...