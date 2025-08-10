For summer events, we're taking cues from Pamela Anderson and embracing baby pink colour-drenching

Pamela Anderson just taught us an important lesson in styling baby pink, along with every other pastel or bright hue you might find intimidating: when in doubt, colour-drench.

While we have heard whisperings of autumn, we're still very much in the sunny season and want to embrace the trending summer colour palette - like butter yellows and milky pinks. This is especially true if you have an event, like a wedding or garden party, scheduled. Speaking of which, Pamela Anderson has delivered the ultimate inspiration for that very sort of occasion by coordinating subtle makeup and one of the chicest 2025 nail trends, with her attire.

We're already firm believers in the power of coordinating one's manicure to an outfit, in a bid to look intentional and put-together, but Anderson has taken it one step further, and it makes pastels like powder pink, especially, feel so much more wearable.

Why we're embracing Pamela Anderson's colour-drenching trick

If you've ever wanted to style pastel pink (or any shade of pink, for that matter) but find it daunting or difficult, Pamela Anderson has just debuted the perfect trick, and it's as simple as coordinating your manicure and your lippie.

Treating us to yet another chic look, Anderson stepped out in SoHo, New York City, on July 29th wearing a powder pink mini dress, matching lace-effect tights, a pair of white stiletto heels and sunglasses. Famously, she prefers to keep her makeup very minimal, but we love that she opted to pair her fresh skin with an easy swipe of glossy lip balm.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Aeon/GC Images)

Another detail we spotted was that her manicure perfectly matches the petal-pink hue of the dress. That, paired with her glowing skin and sheer, glossy lippie, creates effortless cohesion that makes everything feel so seamless. Pink summer nails, in general, can be polarising, but as Anderson proves, a simple trick like coordinating them to your outfit can make the colour feel far more approachable.

And, it's not just pink that you can apply this colour-drenching premise to - red and burgundy, for instance, would work perfectly. Imagine pairing a red dress with a matching manicure and a swipe of red lipstick. Even a blue outfit could be enhanced with a matching manicure (though perhaps not with lipstick), but eyeshadow or mascara could work instead.

Of course, colour-drenching is nothing new, but we love this little reminder that our makeup and nails, especially, can be an effective tool when styling seasonal shades. If you have a summery wedding or event to attend where you're also wearing a dress or more pastel shades, Anderson's look is good to keep in mind.

Recreate Pamela Anderson's powder pink look

If you're looking to follow Anderson's lead and debut a powder pink ensemble, we've rounded up a few beauty essentials that will elevate your outfit effortlessly.