Pink summer nails can be polarising, but these 9 juicy and sheer takes might tick a few boxes

While often overlooked in favour of bright, floral-inspired pastels, pink summer nails offer versatility and no small amount of luxury when given the chance. Speaking of which, these nine looks, in particular, deserve just that...

Despite sometimes getting a bad rap for being dated or a tad tacky compared to that of chic burgundy or this year's favourite butter-yellow, pink encompasses a whole spectrum of stylish shades. Candy and hot pink aren't the only hues available to you. In fact, few colours can claim to cover quite as many of 2025's nail trends as pink can. Popular sorbet nails, for instance, champion bright, strawberry-like hues, while many of the most in-demand milky manicures boast a sheer, pink tint.

So, if you're on the hunt for a versatile and elegant summer nail look, these are the pink shades and designs we recommend - and we think you'll be surprised by the sheer array.

9 bright and subtle pink summer nails to request

There are many merits to pink nails, one of which is that sheer and milky iterations of the colour are considered to be among the most timeless and elegant looks you can opt for. These subtle shades also complement every nail length, shape, outfit and setting, making them a reliable signature for everyday (no matter the season or trends).

Bright pinks, while prone to drifting in and out of style, are having a renaissance this summer, with vibrant trends like solar nails, embracing neon and sunset-inspired pinks. Petal pinks were also present among this year's must-have spring colours. So, all in all, a pink summer manicure is something of a safe bet.

And as mentioned, there are so many tones and designs to opt for, one of which is bound to suit your preferences..

Our pink nail polish picks

essie Nail Polish in Shade 13 Mademoiselle View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 An icon among essie's nail colours, Mademoiselle is perfect for those wanting a soft and versatile sheer nail polish. It's buildable, classic and ideal for an elegant and clean manicure. Manucurist Active Glow™ Raspberry Colour-Care Hybrid Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £16 If you're a fan of very subtle, 'your nails but better' manicures, Manucurist's Active Glow™ Raspberry polish is a must-have. Not only does it offer a flattering rosy tint to your nails, but its formula also boasts sweet almond oil, raspberry extracts and AHAs to strengthen and nourish your natural nails. OPI Nail Polish in Shade Strawberry Margarita pink View at Boots RRP: £14.90 For a bright pop of juicy colour, OPI's Strawberry Margarita nail polish is perfect for both your summer pedicure and manicure. It's glossy, easy to apply and adds a chic accent of colour to your warm-weather outfits.

1. Neon pink nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, bright sorbet-like shades are proving very popular this season, so this sort of juicy, hot pink manicure is perfect. When paired with a short square or squoval nail length, the colour feels modern and very chic, not overwhelming, offering a lovely accent of colour to your outfit.

2. Short pink French tips

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

If you're keen to embrace a hint of summery colour but still want to ensure your manicure goes with everything and feels timeless, short, pink French tip nails are a good way to go.

3. Raspberry-water nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Tinted, fruit water-like nails are also proving very popular this year and this pink, berry hue especially, is perfect for those seeking a natural but elevated look. Manucurist also makes achieving this sort of glossy pink finish so easy, with their Active Glow range - we recommend the shade Raspberry.

4. Minimalistic pink dot nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

If you're keen to add a bit of interest to your nails, a bright pink dot or even a French tip over a milky pink base is such a fun idea. This look, in particular, is very in-keeping with this season's trendy fruit shades, but you can also tailor the design and shades to suit your tastes, whether that's changing up the base colour to a milky white or clear coat, or opting for a pastel pink dot, rather than a bold neon shade.

5. Milky pink nails

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

This sort of soapy or milky pink shade is such a luxe and elegant choice, especially when paired with a square nail shape. We love it for every season and occasion, but for summer especially, it feels very elevated.

6. Berry-pink nails

A post shared by ✨ (@mirandamanii) A photo posted by on

For a slightly muted twist on neon pink, opt for a raspberry shade. Again, it's ideal for the summer months (especially if you're heading off on holiday) but may feel more wearable.

7. Candy-pink nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

If you're bored of pastels but aren't a fan of very bright, statement shades, this candy pink sits somewhere in between and can look very luxe when paired with an almond nail shape.

8. Cherry blossom pink nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Cherry blossom nails proved very popular in the spring, and we feel the look is still very much on-theme for summer, and really every season hereafter. It's delicate and simple, what more could you want?

9. Ice cream nails

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

If you're a fan of French tips, the blurred ice cream manicure is a must-try this summer. It's subtle and perfectly combines pink with a hint of milky white.