Are you an Elvis superfan? Quiz yourself on his life and career on what would've been his 91st birthday

The 8th of January 2026 marks what would've been Elvis Presley's 91st birthday.

The star secured music legend status with his career that spanned years, producing some of the most iconic rock and roll hits of all time, with the likes of Suspicious Minds, A Little Less Conversation, and Burning Love adored by millions across the world to this day.

Test your knowledge of Elvis's incredible life and career with our quiz - can you get full marks?

