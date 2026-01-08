Are you an Elvis superfan? Quiz yourself on his life and career on what would've been his 91st birthday
The King of Rock and Roll would've turned 91 today - test your Elvis knowledge with our quiz
The 8th of January 2026 marks what would've been Elvis Presley's 91st birthday.
The star secured music legend status with his career that spanned years, producing some of the most iconic rock and roll hits of all time, with the likes of Suspicious Minds, A Little Less Conversation, and Burning Love adored by millions across the world to this day.
Test your knowledge of Elvis's incredible life and career with our quiz - can you get full marks?
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.