Jamie Lee Curtis is 'greyer, wrinklier' and happier than she's ever been in her 60s

Jamie Lee Curtis is enjoying life and embracing everything that comes with being 67. During a recent interview with Virgin Radio's Chris Evans, she didn't hold back in letting listeners know her thoughts on self-love and acceptance.

"I have no time to waste," the actress says of being 67 and taking on new challenges. She adds, "I'm taking advantage of opportunities, I am more alive today - I am 67 years-old."

Listing how she feels about herself at the age of 67, Jamie shares, "I'm prettier, I'm stronger, I'm smarter, I'm much more spiritually aware."

Continuing to share her positive traits, she continues, "I'm funnier, I'm softer, I'm tougher, I'm greyer, I'm wrinklier and I'm happier than I've ever been in my life."

Reframing what society usually perceives as "negative" sides to ageing, listing being grey and wrinkled as things she likes about her appearance, is positively uplifting.

"That's the truth," Jamie continues, impassioned, adding that "not one second" of what she'd just revealed was any sort of lie.

"I get it," host Chris Evans replies, implying he doesn't doubt for a moment that anything the actress might've just said wasn't anything other than her reality.

"I'm just telling you the truth," Jamie reiterates, adding, "You can be free, freedom is the goal."

She also mentioned the new film she's starring in alongside Sex Education's Emma Mackey. In Ella McCay, Emma stars as a lieutenant governor with familial issues and a challenging work life, and Jamie plays her aunt, Helen.

Written and directed by James L. Brooks in his first film for 13 years, Jamie also shared her joy at being cast in the movie.

"I have been waiting my entire life for a letter from James L. Brooks to come to my house saying, 'Will you be in a movie?'" she reveals.

The actress has also recently said that while filming, she "fell in love" with Emma Mackey.

In conversation with Hello!, Jamie shares, "Emma's a beautiful person, and I met her the first day at Jim's [director James L. Brooks] house, and I fell in love with her, honestly."

She continues, "I mean…my job [in the film] is I'm her number one protector, and you have to love somebody to do that, and I just fell in love with her."

The feelings appeared mutual, with Emma saying of her co-star, "Jamie and I clicked instantly."

She continued, "She's so wonderful and so warm and so generous, and makes everyone feel at home.

"She's just lovely to be around, and she loves her job, so being around those sorts of people makes you feel very at ease and supported when you need it."

Ella McCay will be released in cinemas on December 12, 2025, in the United States and the United Kingdom.