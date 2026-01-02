Adore Sir David Attenborough? Quiz yourself on his incredible life and career
He's adored by millions - but how much do you really know about Sir David?
Being an animal lover and a fan of Sir David Attenborough are two things that really go hand in hand. The British broadcasting icon is a legend in the world of nature documentaries, having forged a career that has spanned decades and seen him travel to every corner of the globe.
He's a close friend of the royals, has received two knighthoods and is nearing his 100 birthday - and is just an all round international treasure.
And with his new release, Wild London, now available to watch on BBC iPlayer, there's never been a better time to test your knowledge on Sir Davis himself. Take our quiz and try to get 10/10!
