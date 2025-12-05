Prince Harry's unexpected collaboration with Alison Hammond is almost guaranteed to make you smile

If you’re in need of some extra festive cheer to get you through this rainy start to December never fear - Prince Harry has more than delivered! We’re used to seeing the royals being dignified, but beneath the surface is a brilliant sense of humour.

The late Queen was known for her witty quips and her grandson just did her proud with a surprising "collaboration" of sorts with Alison Hammond. The Birmingham-born presenter has one of the bubbliest personalities on TV and Prince Harry recreated one of her most iconic Great British Bake Off moments (known in the US as The Great British Baking Show).

With a little help from The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, Prince Harry displayed some seriously impressive lip-syncing skills, with him taking on Alison’s role and the host acting as Northern Irish baker Mark Lutton.

A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) A photo posted by on

Spare by Prince Harry | £6/$7.96 (was £10.99/$14.58) at Amazon Giving his account of life as a member of the Royal Family in his own words, this best-selling memoir has attracted headlines across the world since it was first published. It contains some fascinating revelations and reflects upon everything from the loss of Princess Diana to Prince Harry's romance with Meghan Markle.

Who else remembers the exchange between the pair on GBBO’s New Year’s Day special when Alison asked Mark what he’d want her to do if he were King for the day?

"Bake for me, probably," he replied, though she heard something quite different, saying, "You’d want me to do what? Beg?"

Mark clarified, "BAKE. B-A-K-E", and after realising her mistake, Alison burst out laughing - a moment brilliantly recreated by Prince Harry on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. This is a Prince Harry-Alison Hammond crossover we never knew we needed and it’s sure to put a smile on many people’s faces.

It’s created quite a stir online already, with people commenting on the video shared on social media that they’d love to see more of Prince Harry lip-syncing after this.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"He may be a prince but I see two KINGS," another wrote, whilst Mark Lutton himself remarked, "Never did I think my mispronunciation would have such impact!"

Alison has re-shared the clip on her own Instagram Stories, seemingly giving the Duke of Sussex her seal of approval. Fans in the comments section also shared clips of another moment this reminded them of - Harry and Queen Elizabeth’s hilarious video response to an Invictus Games challenge set by former US President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama.

Turning to the camera at the end after an unfazed Queen Elizabeth responded, "Oh, really. Please", Harry mimed a mic drop, adding simply, "Boom".

His grandmother’s comedic timing was particularly impeccable and she was at the centre of some brilliantly funny moments herself.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Many of these also tied in with popular culture, like her sketch with Daniel Craig as James Bond which saw her appearing to jump out of a helicopter to arrive at the Olympic Opening Ceremony in London in 2012. The Queen apparently wanted her involvement to be kept a secret from her family, who were very impressed when they saw it on the night.

In 2022, she marked her Platinum Jubilee with another sketch - this time with Paddington Bear. She didn’t take herself too seriously and Prince Harry has spoken before of how much he loved this about her.

"My grandmother and I were very close, and we very much did have a special relationship," he said in 2023. "I miss her dearly, as well as her cheeky sense of humour and quick wit."