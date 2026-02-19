Holly Willoughby is 'obsessed' with her smart bird table – unlocking a passion for bird watching

Holly Willoughby has shared her newfound passion for bird watching after being given one as the "best Christmas gift ever".

Posting an adorable video to her social media, Holly shared that her brother-in-law gifted her a bird table complete with a camera that connects to a smartphone or other devices for a magical bird-watching experience. Not only is this a perfect way to attract more birds into your garden, but it also ensures you never miss out on a special visit or sighting.

Putting this idea to the test, Holly's convenient – and very thoughtful gift – allowed her to capture "a visit from this little feathered friend", sharing a clip of a robin redbreast landing on her bird table and singing away.

The adorable bird is caught in such clear detail thanks to the camera set up in Holly’s bird table, and the best part is you can enjoy some calming bird watching wherever you are, right from your paired device - from the comfort of the sofa, on the commute to work, or just not wanting to venture out into the cold.

Responding to fans’ questions, Holly confirmed the table and camera "all comes together" and that, whenever a bird lands on the table, she gets a message alerting her – so there’s no chance of missing out on a sweet sighting.

Holly also confirmed the exact model of her gift, a Bird Buddy. We’ve shopped around and found where you can get one of your own, along with similar brands....

Shop Holly’s bird table and similar designs

Just like Holly's Bird Buddy PRO Camera Bird Feeder £199 from John Lewis Capture stunning photos and videos of local birds and receive instant alerts on your phone. This design is an exact match to the one Holly is 'obsessed' with. Save 70% Pawhut Smart Bird Feeder Camera with AI £73.95 from Debenhams This PawHut smart bird feeder comes with a 2K camera. The advanced AI can identify over 16,000 species and send instant alerts - and you can have up to three users accessing the feed. Solar powered Rkdely/Amazon Bird Feeder with Camera £44.99 from Amazon This genius bird feeder and a camera comes with a built-in, solar powered battery - with no wiring required, making it more versatile for different areas and types of homes.

Whether you're looking for a gift for someone or you just want to attract more wildlife into your garden, these smart bird feeders are not only better than flat-top bird tables, but they also make it easier than ever to stay connected to the natural world.

For Holly, and many of her fans in the comments, birds like robins can bring comfort for a touching reason. When one wrote to Holly saying, "We always say [a robin] is my mother-in-law with us", Holly agreed, adding, "Always looking for those signs".

Who doesn't love to spot a visiting Robin in the garden? (Image credit: Getty Images | Anadolu / Contributor)

