Richard E. Grant's magical garden Christmas display is bringing whimsy back this festive season

Whilst it may be unexpected, we are completely enamoured with Richard E. Grant's Christmas display in his garden. With larger-than-life baubles and endless string lights, it truly looks otherworldly.

Some of the best Christmas decorating ideas are the ones that invite a little whimsy back to the holiday season. That means adding all the Christmas lights and choosing fun, personality-filled Christmas tree decorations for your home. This year, we've been taking inspiration from Saltburn actor Richard E. Grant and his fantastical seasonal decor.

Most recently, Richard shares his outdoor Christmas additions on his Instagram @richard.e.grant, and it's safe to say we've never wanted giant baubles in our lives more.

Richard E. Grant's garden Christmas display

It turns out baubles aren't just for mastering your Christmas tree themes; instead, you can supersize them and hang them in your garden for a magical display just like Richard.

Surprisingly, this needn't be an expensive task; there are plenty of inflatable baubles available online which will endure the winter weather and can be used for years to come.

And what better to complement the silver mirrored baubles than warm white string lights as far as the eye can see. Lighting like this is a great way of not only making your garden look expensive but also making it more festive at this time of year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst Richard has skipped adding a Christmas wreath to his door, instead, he has opted for matching light-up stars. And while we are huge fans of a festive wreath, these stars make the entryway even more inviting, especially at night. Using symmetrical decor in this way can elevate the look of your space with very little effort.

It's not just Richard's garden that has us in the Christmas spirit, though; inside is a treasure trove of festivity with each room looking more Christmassy than the one before. There are baubles, ornaments, lights and garlands everywhere; it's truly a maximalist decor-lover's dream.

Stepping inside Richard's home is a treat for the senses, as the whole house is filled with layered lighting and not a cold-hued space in sight. There's a piece of decor lovingly placed on every wall, thick books stacked high and now festive touches on every surface.

Reminiscing on his late wife's love of Christmas, Richard says, "Soundtrack of THE SOUND OF MUSIC has crossed generations from me as a little boy to our grown-up daughter and always played when we put up our tree and decorations! Joan adored Christmas, and I took this poignant photo of her in 2020, knowing it would likely be her last with us. Bravely smiling as always."

It's almost as if the fun, whimsical, nostalgic Christmas trend has been married with this year's grown-up, polished, Ralph Lauren Christmas look. Where high-quality interiors are sprinkled with novelty baubles, tinsel garlands and multicoloured string lights. We can only imagine how truly magical his home is in real life.

Want to bring some whimsy to your home this season? Making DIY paper chains is one of the biggest decoration trends this Christmas, and it's the perfect low-cost, fun way of adding some personality to your home.